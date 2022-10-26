Blue Whale EV Announces Partnership with SemaConnect as Certified Reseller

Leading end-to-end EV charging solution provider to provide sales, installation, and maintenance for SemaConnect EV chargers

SAVAGE, Md., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Whale EV , an innovative end-to-end advisory and service organization to the EV charging community, announces its partnership as a certified reseller with SemaConnect , a Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) and leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market. Blue Whale EV fills a gap in the EV charging community by connecting manufacturers with commercial and government clients, assessing their EV charging needs, and overseeing the installation and ongoing maintenance of EV charging solutions. SemaConnect is a veteran in the EV charging space with over a decade of experience. It manufactures EV charging stations with the smallest footprint on the market, and it does so less than 15 miles away from Blue Whale EV headquarters.

As the EV industry continues to experience rapid growth, internal sales teams for manufacturers of EV chargers are unable to keep up with the high volume of sales leads and requests. To ensure that all existing and prospective customers receive expert service and care, manufacturers are partnering with companies like Blue Whale EV to guide customers through all phases of EV charging adoption. With the strategic partnership of Blue Whale EV and SemaConnect, commercial and governmental organizations in the mid-Atlantic interested in EV charging will be able to get the EV charging amenities that their customers, employees, and community members rely upon up and running faster and more effectively.

Tony Sargent, senior vice president of sales at SemaConnect, said, "At SemaConnect, we're committed to bringing our customers the best EV charging solutions on the market. As interest and adoption of EV vehicles continues to skyrocket, we rely on trusted partners like Blue Whale EV to help us keep up with demand and ensure that every customer receives the service they deserve. We enjoy working with Blue Whale EV because we know our customers are in good hands, not just at the time of the sale, but before, during, and after thanks to their consultative approach, installation oversight, and ongoing maintenance support."

Rich McNulty, CEO of Blue Whale EV, said, "At Blue Whale EV, we're always looking for ways to bring our clients a combination of unrivaled service, expertise, and innovative charging solutions. By partnering with SemaConnect as a certified reseller, our clients will have access to their industry-leading charging solutions. Furthermore, given their strong relationships with the public sector, we will be able to better meet the growing charging needs of stale and local governments."

This strategic partnership benefits from the geographic proximity of these companies. With the two companies being headquartered less than 15 minutes from each other, the supply chain could scarcely be shorter. In addition to allowing for expedited timelines, this geographic proximity allows Blue Whale EV customers the opportunity to see where their chargers are being manufactured. Furthermore, the partnership is a testament to Maryland's growth as a hub for sustainable businesses. Blue Whale EV will also be leveraging the Sourcewell contract maintained by SemaConnect as a nationally recognized cooperative procurement vehicle. Access to the Sourcewell contract will enable Blue Whale EV the opportunity to streamline the procurement process for many of its public sector clients.

Acquired by Blink Charging Company in 2022, SemaConnect is now part of an internationally renowned leader in EV charging. With this connection, Blue Whale EV is able to bring its clients an unrivaled selection of EV chargers from a manufacturer with a proven track record of success serving clients from across the world, including household names such as Starbucks, Walmart, Marriott, and more.

About SemaConnect

SemaConnect is a leading provider and pioneer of electric vehicle charging infrastructure solutions to the North American commercial, residential, and fleet market. A complete EV solutions partner, SemaConnect is making transportation electrification possible in this decade through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations, a robust and open network platform, and an unparalleled charging experience for drivers and station owners. Since our founding in 2008, SemaConnect has installed thousands of smart charging stations at top companies like CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Electrify America, and SP Plus. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner to municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office, retail and commercial fleet customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.semaconnect.com.

SemaConnect is a Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a global leader in EV charging equipment that designs, manufactures, owns, and operates charging stations. Blink's principal line of products and services include the Blink EV charging network, EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. For more information visit www.blinkcharging.com.

About Blue Whale EV

Blue Whale EV (BWEV) is an innovative end-to-end advisory and service organization to the EV charging community. With headquarters in Savage, MD, BWEV specializes in bringing EV charging expertise to commercial and government clients in the mid-Atlantic region. BWEV guides clients through all phases of adopting EV charging, from solution design to installation and ongoing maintenance. This consultative approach ensures that clients have a solution customized to their current requirements while also providing a seamless installation and reliable operations far into the future.

For more information, visit www.bluewhaleev.com

