VIKING.TV RECOGNIZED FOR INNOVATIVE PROGRAMMING WITH NEW AWARD

Viking's Enrichment Channel Receives Second Silver Travel Awards Honor in Two Years

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Viking® (www.viking.com) continues to mark its 25th anniversary year, the company's enrichment channel, Viking.TV (https://viking.tv), has once again been recognized for its innovation and original content, receiving the Silver-i Digital Award at the 2022 Silver Travel Awards.

Awarded by a panel of travel industry experts, the Silver-i Digital Award identifies the best in digital advertising or marketing campaigns that reach travelers in positive ways. Judges had this to say about the Viking win: "[Viking] demonstrated real innovation in completely transforming an existing digital platform to adapt content in a post-pandemic landscape and re-connect with mature travelers. The results were equally impressive both in terms of reach and impressions but also the feedback received from viewers and customers." The Silver Travel Awards honor brands that provide services for mature travelers throughout the United Kingdom; Viking also received the award for the "Best Premium or Luxury River Cruise Line."

Launched in March 2020 as international travel was coming to a halt due to the pandemic, Viking.TV was conceived as a positive way to build community and stay connected with people and places around the world. After two and a half years, Viking.TV has been enjoyed by more than three million viewers and has broadcast more than 900 live sessions featuring original content, Viking cultural partners and virtual Privileged Access®.

"We started Viking.TV as a daily source of learning and connection for our guests, as well as all those who are curious about the world but may not be able to travel. We are very pleased that our enrichment channel has become such a special place of community for so many people," said Karine Hagen, Executive Vice President of Viking. "We are honored to have received this award for a second time. Thank you to all of our guests, hosts, cultural partners and loyal viewers for making Viking.TV what it is today."

Since March 2020, Viking.TV has featured exclusive interviews and live Q&A with remarkable explorers, museum curators, musicians, astronauts, actors, artists, performers, photographers, filmmakers and more. Following the success of the Alastair's Travels series with Viking Resident Photographer Alastair Miller, Viking has recently debuted a second original travel series, Beyond the Brochure with Jean, which follows Viking's Ambassador-at-Large, Jean Newman Glock, as she shares her experiences on popular itineraries.

All sessions can be viewed in Viking.TV's extensive archived content library and at the viewer's leisure. Also, on Viking.TV there are more than 200 original short-form Destination Insight documentaries and 60 additional pieces of content from Viking Cultural Partners, with programming from TED, BBC's Wonderstruck, Libera and more.

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans, and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers travel experiences for The Thinking PersonSM. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being the first cruise line to ever be named both the #1 Ocean Line and the #1 River Line in a single year in Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best" Awards. Viking has also been rated the #1 River Line and #1 Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2022 and 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

