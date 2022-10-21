The Sky is Bluer by Gabó

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sky is Bluer (feat. Gabriela Besel) is the first single from the upcoming album "Dawn" by Electronic artist Gabó, set to be released next February on his label Eclectic Muse. The song and album mark a somewhat departure from his previous album Before Twilight (late 2021), which is mostly instrumental.

Art cover by Gabó, painting by Charlotte Urreiztieta. © 2022 Eclectic Muse (PRNewswire)

Listen on

Apple

Spotify

Amazon

Pandora

Soundcloud

Download from Bandcamp: gabomusic

Published and recordings by Eclectic Muse, © 2021-2022.

Cover artwork by Gabó, painting by Charlotte Urreiztieta

About Gabó

Having lived in Europe and in the Americas, Gabó's music has influences from Electronic sub-genres such as "French Touch," Downtempo, and Ambient, to Ethnic music from the Americas. Other genres such as "Alternative," Rock, Reggae, Jazz, and Classical are an important part of his musical make up.

Gabó's musical journey started early in his life playing Jazz, Latin American, and Pop standards on the electric organ. Later, he started to create sounds with synthesizers, while formally studying the keyboard, the drum-set, and playing in a band with high-school friends. Following several college years, he seized the opportunity to expand his musical education at Berklee College of Music (Boston), earning a degree in Music Technology. In the subsequent years, he lived in Paris to learn more about Electronic music, Classical music, and film; at the same time he also performed live Electronic music at various venues and collaborated with multimedia artists.

Back in the USA, he collaborated with the New World Symphony Fellows (Miami Beach), arranging and performing with him some of his music. He also formed the duet NeoSon, arranging and co-producing classic pop tunes such as You Are my Sunshine, and Mellow Yellow in an Electronic style.

He currently works between New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Featured artist: Gabriela Besel

Gabriela Besel is an Argentine/United "Statian" singer-songwriter. Growing up between sunny California and rural Argentina, Gabriela became inspired by Argentina's rich folklore and modern rock music, which she brings into her indie-pop sound. Besel's has released several EP's, including "Nostalgia." Gabriela is currently based in Entre Rios, Argentina and continues to release music using nature sounds and computer-generated loops to explore the musicality between life's hardship and life's magic.

For more visit: gabomusic.com or contact info@eclecticmuse.net

Instagram: @gabomusiq

Twitter: @gabomusica

Facebook: @gabomusiq

YouTube: youtube.com/gabomusica

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eclectic Muse