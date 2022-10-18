Sage Growth Partners to be Honored as Multi-Category Finalists for Ragan's 2022 PR Daily Awards

Awards recognize industry's most successful campaigns, initiatives, people and teams

BALTIMORE, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (SGP), a Baltimore-based healthcare research, strategy, and marketing firm, has been named as finalists for multiple awards categories in the 2022 Ragan's PR Daily Awards.

The PR Daily Awards recognize the communication industry's best and most successful campaigns, initiatives, people and teams. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony on November 2 in New York City. The awards are designed to recognize the agencies that create and cultivate best communication practices.

SGP is being honored for their work within the Covid-19 Communications category, for their development of the National Minority Health Association (NMHA) Flex for Checks program. This award category showcases innovative initiatives that successfully reached audiences during a global pandemic. SGP earned top finalist recognition among national organizations that include NBC Universal Telemundo, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and MolinaCares.

SGP is also being recognized within the Content Marketing Initiatives category, for their work with Prealize Health and the State of Health PR Campaign. The category recognizes entries that skillfully integrated an organization's narrative through meaningful content and subject matter to demonstrate expertise as an key industry leader.

Finally, John Gonda, SGP's senior director of public relations, is a finalist nominee for the PR Professional of the Year award. This award honors communicators who have consistently delivered successful campaigns for organizations and brands, while growing awareness and boosting revenue. Since joining SGP in 2021, Gonda has helped further highlight SGP's media relations and PR capabilities through national media placements and consistent trade media mentions.

"The most successful public relations practitioners are able to thoroughly understand an organization's mission and then use those insights to craft messages that develop, enhance and protect the brand's reputation," said Boh Hatter, chief marketing officer, Sage Growth Partners. "Our team is focused on healthcare 24/7 and understands the enormous potential of earned media placements and thought leadership content. We are honored to be nominated as finalists for this year's PR Daily awards. It is a testament to the quality of our remarkable team and the trusted partnerships we have built with our clients. I am especially gratified to see John Gonda's work recognized in this way."

For more information on the 2022 PR Daily awards, visit https://www.prdaily.com/awards/

