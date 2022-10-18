REYL INTESA SANPAOLO CALLS FOR SHIFT IN EDUCATION WITH LAUNCH OF FORWARD PUBLICATION

GENEVA, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report, commissioned by REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, the Swiss banking group majority-owned by Fideuram – Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, calls attention to the challenge of educating the next generation in a digital world and lays down the groundwork for the solutions.

(PRNewsfoto/REYL Intesa Sanpaolo) (PRNewswire)

The report explores how the world of global education has evolved from the pre-pandemic environment before the rapid shift to e-learning, analysing radical changes that are long overdue in the sector, as well as the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has had on those in poorer communities.

Estimates from a joint report by the World Bank-UNESCO-UNICEF found that more than two years into the pandemic, fewer than half of countries are implementing learning recovery strategies at scale to help children catch-up, despite 2 trillion hours of in-person school having been lost globally due to school closures since March 2020.

FORWARD analyses how the pandemic has taken the role of catalyst, crystalising a communications and content delivery revolution in education, which had been in the making for decades. It notes that the traditional classroom has been irrevocably changed, with technology being used to translate and re-translate languages, and education being delayed and distributed at the student's convenience.

Yet despite the fact that education can increasingly be accessed anytime, anywhere by the few; the report warns that advantages as a result of technological advancements could still remain inaccessible to many.

As part of the research, REYL also spoke to leading industry figures and academics within the field of education to delve deeper into the possible solutions to the potential education crisis facing a generation of learners.

Andreas Schleicher, Director for Education and Skills, and Special Advisor on Education Policy to the Secretary-General at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), told REYL Intesa Sanpaolo that it is not about building back better. "It's about building forward differently. It's about finding out how could learning look differently in the technological world."

Professor Jill Jameson, Professor of Education and Director of the Centre for Leadership & Enterprise in the Faculty of Education at the University of Greenwich, echoed this sentiment, noting: "We need a complete transformation of the entire education system."

François Reyl, CEO of REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, says: "The pandemic forced us all to accelerate a transition towards utilising technology more than ever before and education was no exception. This report seeks to examine and evaluate the challenges that these advancements provided to better understand how we can mitigate the impact of lost learning hours as well as prepare our children for the future."

Jerome Koechlin, Head of Communications at REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, adds: "REYL Intesa Sanpaolo recognises the importance of the use of digital technologies in education as a key strategic priority to fuel sustainable development and equality of access in education in Europe and worldwide. We hope that this report will bring further attention to the need to do more to help the next generation thrive."

About the REYL Group

www.reyl.com

Founded in 1973, the REYL Group is a diversified and entrepreneurial banking group with offices in Switzerland (Geneva, Zurich, Lugano), Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and the rest of the world (Singapore, Dubai). The REYL Group manages assets in excess of CHF 25 billion and employs over 400 professionals. In 2020, the REYL Group entered into a strategic partnership with Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo, a leading European banking player.

Developing an innovative approach to banking, the Group serves a clientele of international entrepreneurs and institutional investors through its Wealth Management, Entrepreneur & Family Office Services, Corporate Finance, Asset Services and Asset Management business lines.

REYL & Cie Ltd is licensed as a bank in Switzerland and performs its activities under the direct control of the independent Swiss Financial Market regulator (FINMA) and the Swiss National Bank (SNB). The REYL Group's subsidiaries are also regulated by the LPCC in Switzerland, the FCA in the UK, the CSSF in Luxembourg, the MFSA in Malta, the MAS in Singapore, the DFSA in Dubai and the SEC in the United States.

About FORWARD

www.reyl.com/forward

FORWARD is a new platform, conceptualised by REYL Intesa Sanpaolo, which seeks to foster insight and dialogue on some of the key socio-economic issues of the day. The platform incorporates academic research, video and podcasts with renowned and leading international figures.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920746/REYL_Intesa_Sanpaolo_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REYL Intesa Sanpaolo