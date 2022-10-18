CNBX Files New PCT Patent Application For Cannabinoids-Based Neoadjuvant Cancer Therapy

REHOVOT, Israel and BETHESDA, MD., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced today that the Company has filed a new patent application titled " COMPOSITIONS COMPRISING CANNABINOIDS AND METHODS OF USE THEREOF IN THE TREATMENT OF CANCER" under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

Said patent application relates to several of the drug candidates currently under development by the Company for the treatment of various types of cancer, including Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer and Melanoma, and specifically to the usage of said drug candidates as a new form of Neoadjuvant Cancer Therapy.

Neoadjuvant therapy is the administration of cancer therapy prior to the main treatment, with the goal of making the main treatment more likely to have a successful patient outcome; for example, treatment given as a first step to shrink a tumor before the main treatment, which is usually surgery (National Cancer Institute).

The company has been recruiting a group of specialized medical doctors (MDs) to complement the development process of the company's pipeline of drug candidates, each with a specific expertise, such as Dr. Yonina Tova (Breast Cancer), Dr. Caroline Roberts (Melanoma), Dr. Sigal Tavor (Hematology), Prof. Zamir Halperin (Gastroenterology) and Prof Amos Toren (Oncology).

The company continues to put much effort in growing and maintaining its IP portfolio. This effort is led by Dr. Lior Eshdat, an organic chemist and patent attorney who specialized in IP portfolio management. The company's portfolio includes 8 patent families, with 7 granted patents and 17 additional pending. The company's IP portfolio is focused on cancer patients and cancer treatments, and includes claims relating to Pharmaceutical Compositions, Methods and Systems.

The company is actively pursuing the development of its core drug candidate CNBX RCC-33, under the guidance of Dr. Sigalit Arieli Portnoy, the Company's Regulatory Affairs specialist, and in preparation of a pre-IND meeting with the FDA and with plans for conducting a First In-Human Phase l/ll(a) clinical validation study.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB: CNBX) is a U.S. public company and a global leader in the development of cancer related cannabinoid-based medicine. The Company's R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer. For more information, please visit www.cnbxpharma.com. For the latest updates on CNBX Pharmaceuticals follow the Company on Twitter@cnbxpharma, Facebook@cnbxPharmaceuticals, LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cnbx, and on Instagram @CNBX_Pharmaceuticals.

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those outlined in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed July 14th, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., which are condoned by the Company, must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its source.

