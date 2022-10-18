Chamberlain Coffee Launches Brand New Tea Blend: Chai

Emma Chamberlain's Gen-Z coffee brand is continuing to expand their presence to the tea market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chamberlain Coffee , the leading coffee lifestyle brand and brainchild of Emma Chamberlain , announced the launch of their Gentle Hummingbird Chai. This marks the brand's second venture into the tea market, following the immense success of their Matcha launch. The vegan blend is made with oat milk, natural vanilla and cinnamon for a warm and smooth brew.

Following an incredible volume of fan requests, making this the most asked for product in the brand's history, Chamberlain Coffee is launching their first-ever Chai blend. This new addition cements the brand's commitment to delivering new products that are customer-driven. This launch also comes on the heels of the brand's expansion into the Matcha category this year with two flavored Matcha blends: Mango Matcha and Vanilla Matcha .

"We are excited to be expanding even further into the tea category," said Chamberlain Coffee CEO Christopher Gallant. "The Gentle Hummingbird Chai is proof that Chamberlain Coffee is committed to our continued innovation and ability to meet customer demands. We know coffee and tea fans alike are going to be drawn to this blend."

Since the brand's inception in 2019, Chamberlain Coffee has built up a cult-following that has propelled the brand's sales. The brand offers a variety of lifestyle products (from branded merchandise to custom coffee accessories) and several different coffee blends (available in single-serve cold brew bags and whole and ground beans) to help tap new audiences and appeal to the masses.

"We're so excited to announce our newest drink, Chai! It's delicate, warm and comforting, and I've been obsessed with it as the weather is starting to cool down a bit," said Chamberlain Coffee founder Emma Chamberlain. "It's perfect on its own, but I love to add some to a latte for the most incredible dirty chai. No matter how you decide to use it, you can't go wrong."

In addition to Chamberlain Coffee's unprecedented product growth, the brand has also seen success through retail expansion and brand partnerships. The product has recently launched in LA hot-spot Erewhon, national grocer Sprouts and digital delivery market Gopuff — while releasing a steady cadence of product collaborations with brands like Levi's, OffLimits Cereal, Nutpods, and most recently Swoon, to create a Matcha Lemonade.

Consumers can find Chamberlain Coffee's Chai blend on ChamberlainCoffee.com for $15. For more information on Chamberlain Coffee, and to stay up to date on the latest product launches, follow on Instagram at @chamberlaincoffee .

ABOUT CHAMBERLAIN COFFEE

Founded by YouTube phenomenon Emma Chamberlain, Chamberlain Coffee is high-quality, sustainably sourced organic coffee roasted in California, so you can feel good about the coffee you're sipping on. No pesticides, no BS. Available in single-serve bags, instant sticks, ground and whole bean options, Chamberlain Coffee is symbolized by different characters to encapsulate the different coffee drinker in all of us. The brand also has various other delicious offerings, including their 5x sold-out Matcha, Cocoa Grizzly Hot Chocolate, and recently launched Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans. Supporting coffee-farming communities in Latin America, Chamberlain Coffee works with Food4Farmers to ensure long-term food security for coffee-farming families.

