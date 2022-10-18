The Center for Creative Leadership Launches CCL Passport Worldwide to Give Companies an All-access Pass to Research-based Leadership Learning

With this new offering, the leader in leadership development provides organizations with truly unlimited access to its world-renowned course content, programs and tools.

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Creative Leadership (CCL) , a top-ranked, global, nonprofit provider of leadership development, announced the release of its innovative new offering CCL Passport, an integrated licensing package that supports HR and Learning and Development leaders in making access to high-impact leadership development more equitable and scalable throughout organizations.

CCL Passport provides research-backed content, including programs, digital courses and tools. It covers more than 30 critical leadership topics, including communication skills, coaching, and strategic leadership. This new offering helps establish a common leadership language and practice within organizations. CCL Passport also provides the ability to roll out internal leadership development at scale, building employee leadership skills at all levels and igniting positive and sustainable change for the individual and company.

"It's no longer enough to provide leadership development for only select employees," CCL President and CEO Scott Bohannon said. "Making those experiences available to everyone creates more equitable workplaces, builds extensive talent pipelines, and contributes to a culture of engagement — all of which drive organizational performance and support employee retention. With Passport, organizations can make leadership a part of their cultural DNA and offer their team members transformative experiences."

As HR leaders are being asked to do even more to accelerate employee development in a new era of hybrid and virtual workplaces, CCL Passport equips internal training and development professionals with the ability to create clarity and continuity. This will facilitate growth and reinforce a cohesive leadership culture. The offering represents the culmination of five decades of pioneering research to maximize the ROI of investments in development.

CCL Passport users receive access to live online and in-person programs; learning support, including the CCL Compass leadership competency library and on-demand digital assets; asynchronous digital programs; and extensive facilitator support, including Train-the-Trainer certification. Organizations that choose CCL Passport will only have to pay one price for the unlimited access licensing, rather than the "pay per seat" model that is common in the industry.

"Passport is an unprecedented, evergreen offering from CCL," said Jeff Howard, CCL's Vice President of Global Portfolio & Leadership Solutions. "It's the first time we've curated all of our content in a way that can accelerate an organization's leadership development strategy. Even better, CCL expert facilitators will train clients to deliver content, helping ensure the experience is on par with CCL's widely recognized high standards."

The Center for Creative Leadership (CCL)® is a top-ranked, global, nonprofit provider of leadership development. Over the past 50 years, we've worked with organizations of all sizes from around the world, including more than 2/3 of the Fortune 1000. Our cutting-edge solutions are steeped in extensive research and our work with hundreds of thousands of leaders at all levels.

CCL Passport and CCL Compass are trademarks of The Center for Creative Leadership.

