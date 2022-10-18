AstroAI Mini Fridge Selected as International Design Excellence Award Finalist

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0 was selected as a Finalist in the 2022 International Design Excellence Award(IDEA) by IDSA, which recognizes products and services that encourage, inspire, and push the industry forward. The awards honor great design that brings real benefits to users, clients and society.

Optimized interior fits 8*355ml cans.

Improved heat dissipation and insulation for better cooling.

Intuitive detachable shelf for modular storage.

Updated energy-saving, low-noise motor and recyclable materials.

"As a high frequency used product in life, the appearance of AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0 adopts a honeycomb vents design while the main internal materials used are environmentally friendly ABS." Said Gary C., Director of the AstroAI Industrial Design Center. "AstroAI's product team blended futuristic aesthetics with uncompromising practicality on the Mini Fridge 2.0 to bring customers a better user experience."

The fridge's upgraded interior fits 8*355ml cans and includes a detachable shelf to meet varying heights, while the market average is only 6*355ml cans without a removable shelf. For added versatility, it is compatible with AC and DC power for use in cars and homes. In addition, the door handle adopts a rebound-type push handle for enhanced ergonomics, making the door-opening labor-saving.

The AstroAI Mini Fridge 2.0 features unique honeycomb vents to improve heat dissipation, keeping the contents efficiently chilled wherever you take them. This, coupled with the enhanced door seal, provides excellent sealing performance. The fridge's low-noise technology reduces its output to as low as 40dB[1], achieving a library-silent effect and saving 20%[2] more than average energy.

The Mini Fridge can switch between warming and cooling modes, keeping its contents hot or cold as desired. It is suitable for a variety of scenarios such as living rooms, bedrooms, dormitories, cars, nurseries and wherever else users bring it.

[1][2]The data is based on the Lab Testing from the AstroAI Product Team.

