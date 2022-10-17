Healthcare Pros
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be released on Monday, November 7, 2022, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2022-q3.

