IAS Expands Partnership with TikTok to Provide Leading Comprehensive Third-Party Brand Safety Measurement Suite for the Platform

Post-bid brand safety and suitability measurement solution to bring transparency onto TikTok

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the addition of a post-bid brand safety and suitability measurement solution to its ongoing partnership with TikTok. Through an integration with the IAB Tech Lab's Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK), IAS provides advertisers campaign insights into brand safety and brand suitability aligned to Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) standards on the TikTok platform in select markets. This allows brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their media buys on TikTok, giving advertisers confidence that their media investments across TikTok are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable.

Through an integration with the IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK), IAS provides advertisers campaign insights into brand safety and brand suitability aligned to Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) standards on the TikTok platform in select markets. (PRNewswire)

With this expansion, IAS leads the industry in being able to provide end-to-end support for marketers on TikTok, with a solution that includes pre-bid and post-bid brand safety solutions, in addition to viewability and invalid traffic measurement.

"We are excited to continue to grow our partnership with TikTok and provide valuable tools that allow brands to make the most of their pre-bid and post-bid campaigns," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "As one of the largest video platforms, offering a holistic solution for advertisers planning their digital ad campaigns with the platform is more important than ever."

IAS' current TikTok brand safety solution provides comprehensive brand safety measurement and protection on TikTok for pre-bid ad placement in select markets.

The post-bid brand safety measurement offering will provide:

Trusted, third-party measurement which gives advertisers campaign insights of the content ads appeared adjacent to. Powered by the OM SDK, which is owned and governed by IAB Tech Lab with IAS being a founding member, the OM SDK is designed to facilitate transparent third-party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to mobile apps and open web environments.

Industry-aligned safety and suitability measurement in line with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) categories and floor, which provides clear insights.

100% artificial intelligence and machine learning brand safety technology, which combines video, audio, and text to accurately classify content on the feed at scale.

"At TikTok, we strive to create the most trusted environment for brands, built on a foundation of safety, transparency and accountability. We're thrilled to expand our partnership with IAS to offer both pre- and post-bid brand safety solutions to businesses of all sizes," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. "Bringing IAS on board as a global brand safety and suitability measurement partner will give our brands the confidence they need to ensure they are protecting their brand reputation."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

Media Contact:

press@integralads.com

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.