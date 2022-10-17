5® GUM TEAMS UP WITH YUNGBLUD AND GREG YUNA TO CREATE THE "MASTERPIECES" CAMPAIGN FEATURING LUXURY JEWELRY CONTAINING CHEWED GUM

Fans can own the thrill by bidding-to-win one of 5® gum's fifteen limited-edition luxury necklaces that feature Yungblud's chewed 5 gum

NEWARK, N.J., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, one of Mars' most exhilarating and adventurous brands, 5® gum, announced its "Masterpieces" campaign in collaboration with musician and Gen Z icon, Yungblud, and prominent New York City luxury jeweler and artist, Greg Yuna. The campaign brings to life across multiple touch points the brand's purpose: to encourage people to embrace the thrill of taking a chance, pushing the limits of their craft, and doing what makes them feel alive.

The Masterpieces collection features 15 one-of-a-kind necklaces, crafted by artist and jeweler Greg Yuna with individual pieces of 5 gum chewed by Yungblud during his U.S. tour in September as the centerpiece of each. (PRNewswire)

At the center of the new campaign is the "Masterpieces" collection, a set of 15 custom luxury necklaces designed and crafted by Yuna using pieces of Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum that were chewed by Yungblud as part of his pre-concert ritual during his 5 gum-sponsored U.S. album release tour last month. Leaning into the brand's namesake of stimulating all five senses, Yungblud chewed a piece of 5 gum before hitting the stage at each show throughout his tour, capturing the anticipation and exhilaration felt moments before doing something life-changing.

After his electrifying concerts, a total of 15 pieces of the iconic bright blue 5 gum were collected and sent to Yuna to handcraft into 15 collectible necklaces, each representing the thrill felt by both Yungblud and his fans before, during and after each performance, as well as by Yuna when ideating and creating such fascinating pieces of jewelry.

"I love these jewelry pieces that Greg Yuna created. His work is next level and the fact that some of my fans will have the chance to own a little piece of history is amazing," said Yungblud. "I loved this tour with 5 gum and I couldn't think of a better way to have celebrated the release of my album than by hitting as many cities in the U.S. as I could and seeing as many of my fans as possible. Playing these new songs for the first time in these beautiful record stores was an experience I'll never forget."

No two necklaces of the 15-piece collection are the same. Each one features a piece of chewed cobalt blue gum in its original shape as the center piece, encased in Lucite. White diamonds and a charm engraved with the 5 gum logo and Yuna's signature stamp surround the gum pendant, which hangs on a 14K white gold chain. Each of the necklaces will be encased in a custom-designed 5 gum jewelry box, featuring an exterior inscription noting the edition number of that specific "Masterpiece" within the larger collection. The jewelry will also come with a certificate of authentication and a pack of the limited-edition Cobalt Peppermint 5 gum featuring Yungblud's name and image.

"Creating slightly shocking luxury jewelry pieces out of an everyday item such as gum is something that has never been done before in the industry, so I loved stepping into the unknown and challenging myself to create pieces that were equally as exhilarating as Yungblud and 5 gum," said Greg Yuna. "Experiences that heighten your sense is the new luxury, and I'm incredibly proud of both this partnership with 5 gum and the final jewelry pieces. As fans will see, they truly embody self-expression, passion and boldness, which is what I'm all about."

"As a brand that strives to be the most adventurous and distinct brand for life's most exhilarating moments, 5 gum's partnership with two authentically bold, artistic geniuses, like Yungblud and Greg Yuna, was a natural fit and a great honor," said Justin Hollyn-Taub, Senior Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley. "The 15 pieces of custom jewelry, featuring our very own 5 Cobalt gum, were created in such a way that they truly live up to the name of this campaign and collection – Masterpieces. We simply cannot wait for fans to get the unique chance to take home a piece of the thrill that was experienced throughout Yungblud's tour and the masterful creation of the jewelry."

Now through October 26, fans worldwide can bid on 5 gum's Masterpieces collection on eBay at www.ebay.com/e/ad/5GumMasterpieces. Bidding starts at $5 and all proceeds from the sale of each Masterpiece will benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) to further its mission to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent venues, promoters, festivals, and cultural hubs of local communities across the United States.

To see a behind-the-scenes look at the thrill felt on stage and in the studio with Yungblud and Greg Yuna, check out this video and follow 5 gum on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook.



ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With almost $45 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

ABOUT YUNGBLUD

Born in Yorkshire, England, YUNGBLUD (aka Dominic Harrison) is a multi-instrumentalist who first picked up a guitar at age two and began writing his own songs at age 10. The 24-year-old artist is known for voicing what he feels are major concerns for his generation, using his music to unite and empower the youth of today. Following the release of his self-titled EP and his full-length 2018 debut, 21stCentury Liability, YUNGBLUD released the underrated youth EP in 2019, which debuted in the top 10 on the Official UK Albums chart. YUNGBLUD was crowned MTV Push: Ones to Watch winner at the beginning of 2020, when he was also shortlisted for the BBC Sound of 2020 poll. YUNGBLUD went on to win 'Best Music Video' at the NME Awards in Feb 2020 and Best Alternative artist at the 2021 MTV EMAs. Over the years, YUNGBLUD has performed to sold-out crowds in over 20 countries and played some of the world's biggest festivals. YUNGBLUD released the full-length album 'weird!' on December 4th, 2020, which debuted at number one on the UK Official Album Chart after racking up a massive 39,000 chart sales in the first week. Described as a coming-of-age album, 'weird!' features tracks "god save me, but don't drown me out", "weird!", "strawberry lipstick" and "Mars". In Autumn 2020, he launched The YUNGBLUD Podcast on BBC Sounds, where he meets young music fans who are approaching turning points in their lives, to discuss topics and issues affecting young people today whether it be gender, sexuality, identity, money worries, friendships, style or mental health. YUNGBLUD now has over 8 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3 billion global streams, his chart-topping self-titled studio album is out everywhere now.

ABOUT GREG YÜNA

Greg Yüna is a luxury jewelry brand founded in 2017 by prominent NYC jeweler, Greg Yuna. Yuna's creativity and unique aesthetic drives the design direction of the company's contemporary collections of precious jewelry, apparel, accessories and artwork. From rings and necklaces to pendants and earrings, the Greg Yüna collections reflect a clean modern aesthetic and fine craftsmanship infused with passion and bold sophistication. The company is based in the heart of the Diamond District in Manhattan and is honored to have a clientele that includes top celebrities in music, sports and film.

Media Contacts:

Weber Shandwick

Caroline Tobin

(203) 247-9991

ctobin@webershandwick.com

Mars Wrigley

Erin DeAngelo

(201) 968-8487

Erin.deangelo@effem.com

Yungblud seen at 5(R) gum's Masterpieces collection launch party at Soho House on Sunday, October 16, 2022 in Austin, TX. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mars Wrigley