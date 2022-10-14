Transcenta to Present Two Scientific Posters at SITC 2022 Annual Meeting

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcenta Holding Limited ("Transcenta") (HKEX: 06628), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully-integrated capabilities in discovery, research, development and manufacturing of antibody-based therapeutics, announces that it will present two scientific posters at the 37th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) Annual Meeting in Boston, MA, November 8-12, 2022: one related to Claudin18.2 and PD-L1 expression in gastric/gastro-esophageal adenocarcinoma, relevant for TST001 (Osemitamab) clinical development and the other on TST005 (PD-L1/TGF-β bifunctional antibody) trial in progress.

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the world's leading member-driven organization specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. Through educational programs that foster scientific exchange and collaboration, SITC aims to one day make the word "cure" a reality for cancer patients everywhere.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Prevalence of Claudin18.2 and PD-L1 Expression in Chinese Gastric/Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma

Abstract#: 105

Date & Time: Nov. 10, 2022, 9 a.m.–9 p.m. (EST)

Presenter: Dr. Caroline Germa, MD

First Author: Linlin Mao, PhD

Title: A phase 1, first in human, open-label, dose escalation and dose expansion study of TST005 in patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Abstract#: 771

Date & Time: Nov. 10, 2022, 9 a.m.–9 p.m. (EST)

First Author: Anthony Tolcher, MD

Full text of the abstracts will be released on the SITC website at 8:00 a.m. EST, November 7, 2022, and the posters will be available on Transcenta's website (https://www.transcenta.com/) on November 12, 2022.

About TST001 (Osemitamab)

TST001 (Osemitamab) is a high affinity humanized anti-Claudin18.2 monoclonal antibody with enhanced antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity ("ADCC") and complement-dependent cytotoxicity ("CDC") activities and potent anti-tumor activities in tumor xenograft models. TST001 (Osemitamab) is the second most advanced Claudin18.2 targeting antibody being developed globally. TST001 (Osemitamab) is generated using Transcenta's Immune Tolerance Breaking Technology (IMTB) platform. TST001 (Osemitamab) kills Claudin18.2 expressing tumor cells by mechanisms of ADCC and CDC. Leveraging advanced bioprocessing technology, the fucose content of TST001 (Osemitamab) was significantly reduced during the production, which further enhanced NK cells mediated ADCC activity of TST001 (Osemitamab). Clinical trials for TST001 (Osemitamab) are ongoing in the U.S. and China (NCT04396821, NCT04495296/CTR20201281). TST001 (Osemitamab) was granted Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. by FDA for the treatment of patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancer.

About TST005

TST005 is the second bi-functional anti-PD-L1 and TGF-β trap fusion protein entering the global clinical stage. It simultaneously targets two immuno-suppressive pathways, transforming growth factor -β (TGF-β) and programmed cell death ligand-1 (PD-L1), that are commonly used by cancer cells to evade the immune system. TST005 consists of a high affinity PD-L1 antibody fused with an engineered TGF-β Receptor Type II protein in its C-terminal. TST005 lacks FcR binding activity and thus has reduced FcR mediated killing of PD-L1 expressing effector T cells. TST005's high PD-L1 binding activity and enhanced TGF-β trap stability enables the targeted delivery of TGF-β trap into PD-L1 expressing tumors, thereby minimizing off-target toxicities of systemic inhibition of TGF-β signaling. TST005 displayed potent activity in vitro in reversing TGF-β induced T-cell suppression. In multiple syngeneic tumor models, TST005 induced significant increase of CD8+ T-cell infiltration into PD-L1 expressing tumors and displayed dose-dependent tumor growth inhibition in tumor model not sensitive to PD-(L)1 treatment due to high level TGF-β. TST005 is well tolerated in non-human primates and displayed a linear PK profile. TST005 is a potentially differentiated bi-functional immunotherapy candidate with improved therapeutic window. TST005 is being investigated in a FIH trial in the US and China (NCT04958434/CTR20221397).

About Transcenta Holding Limited

Transcenta (HKEX: 06628) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with fully integrated capabilities in antibody-based biotherapeutics discovery, research, development and manufacturing.

Transcenta has established global footprint, with Headquarters and Discovery, Clinical and Translational Research Center in Suzhou, Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, and Clinical Development Centers in Princeton, US and in Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou of China, and External Partnering Center in Boston and Los Angeles, US. Transcenta has also initiated the construction of the Group Headquarters and the second high-end biopharmaceutical facility with ICB as its core technology in Suzhou Industrial Park. Transcenta is developing ten therapeutic antibody molecules for oncology and selected non-oncology indications including bone and kidney disorders.

For more information, please visit www.transcenta.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/transcenta.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Transcenta, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. Transcenta does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of Transcenta with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Transcenta's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, Transcenta's competitive environment and political, economic, legal and social conditions.

Transcenta, the Directors and the employees of Transcenta assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

