InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Accessory for Face Masks (CLR-123)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to safely wear a face mask without the general discomfort caused by the straps or ear loops," said an inventor, from Matteson, Ill., "so I invented the MASK HOOK. My design would provide added comfort for mask wearers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a more comfortable way to utilize a face mask with ear loops. In doing so, it helps to relieve the pressure and irritation caused by the ear loops. As a result, it eliminates the need to continually adjust the straps and it provides added comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLR-123, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp