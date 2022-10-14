AMPE SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Ampio Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of October 17, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/ampio-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=32598&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ampio common stock between December 29, 2020 and August 3, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until October 17, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants had inflated the Company's true ability to successfully file a Biologics License Application ("BLA") for Ampion; (ii) defendants had inflated the results of the AP-013 study and the timing of unblinding the data from the AP-013 study; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law