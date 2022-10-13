Susan G. Komen® Race for the Cure New Orleans Raises Money for Cutting-Edge Breast Cancer Research

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person Race for the Cure to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients and advance research that brings us closer to the cures. The Race will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Shrine on Airline, in Metairie.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Race. Funds raised from the Race for the Cure will further our ability to meet the needs of people in treatment through trained patient navigators and financial assistance, as well as fund research aimed at improving outcomes for all," Kristen Barley, State Executive Director of the Gulf Coast Area, at Susan G. Komen.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

Water and bananas from Kentwood Spring Water

After Race celebration with refreshments and snacks

Hope Village for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer

Kids Zone with family fun activities

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure

NEW ORLEANS

Metairie, LA

October 29, 2022

7 AM Event Opens

8 AM Opening Ceremony

8 AM Race Starts

Register Online

www.komen.org/neworleansrace

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Amanda Skahan

Susan G. Komen

(972) 855-4388

askahan@komen.org

