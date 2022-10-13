Oberland Capital Closes Third Healthcare Royalty and Credit Opportunities Fund at $1.2 Billion Hard Cap

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberland Capital Management LLC ("Oberland Capital") today announced the closing of the firm's third Healthcare Royalty and Credit Opportunities fund, Oberland Capital Healthcare Fund III LP (including affiliated funds, "Fund III" or the "Fund"), with $1.2 billion in limited partner commitments. The Fund was significantly oversubscribed, holding a final close approximately six months after launch. Oberland Capital secured commitments from a diversified and global set of institutional investors including endowments, foundations, pension plans and sovereign wealth funds.

Oberland Capital Managing Partner, Andrew Rubinstein, commented, "We greatly appreciate the strong support from both existing and new investors and their confidence in Oberland Capital's specialized healthcare investment strategy focused on innovative therapeutics, diagnostics and medical devices that play an important role in the treatment paradigm for serious diseases."

"We are very humbled and also motivated by this outcome, especially in such a crowded fundraising environment," added Jean-Pierre Naegeli, Managing Partner at Oberland Capital. "With this raise, we believe we are well positioned to continue providing an attractive, non-dilutive source of capital to leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research institutions and inventors."

Ropes & Gray LLP provided legal services to Oberland Capital for this fundraise.

