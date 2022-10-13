New York Cares Launches Innovative web3 Approach to Fundraising for Stand with Students in support of New York City Public Schools

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, New York Cares is launching an innovative web3 approach to fundraising in support of New York City Public Schools.

"Historically, non-profits have relied on traditional fundraising efforts surrounding important initiatives such as Stand with Students. With new tools increasingly becoming available to reach and engage supporters, our goal is to ensure we maximize access to doing good within our great city," stated New York Cares new Executive Director, Sapreet K. Saluja.

Now in its third year, Stand with Students - New York City's largest initiative to help support Title I schools - focuses on the schools in neighborhoods that have been disproportionately affected by historic inequities and the on-going pandemic. Its mission is to provide yearlong support for these students, teachers, schools, and families.

"As our city and our world continue to step further in the future, it is vital that we come together to nurture our students, teachers and school community members in ways that meet the moment," said Schools Chancellor David C. Banks. "To ensure a bright future for our young people, we must collaboratively take a technologically driven approach to supporting our schools and our young people. I appreciate New York Cares for doing just that and must thank them for their ongoing, innovative, and generous support of our students and school communities."

Starting today at 8am EDT, individuals on the "About Nothing" Allow List will be able to mint unique digital pieces on aboutnothing.xyz for 0.05 ETH.

Minting will be open to all starting on Saturday at midnight ET and run through Sunday at noon ET.

Aboutnothing.xyz arose from a series of conversations New York Cares Board Member and TIME President Keith A. Grossman hosted within the web3 community over the past year. In August, he experimented with an Allow List option through Bueno.Art which resulted in 22,941 sign-ups.

"Overwhelmed by the incredible response from the web3 community, I wanted to ensure this moment highlighted the ecosystem's power to do good. For the past three years, I have Chaired Stand with Students and nothing would make me happier than to ensure the students, teachers, schools, and families within these Title I schools benefit in the same manner we were able to deliver for TIME," stated Keith A. Grossman.

The mint will highlight multiple web3 and Artificial Intelligence technologies.

By utilizing OpenAI's DALL-E , the digital pieces will reflect the stylistic approaches of 13 famous artists to see how the technology would interpret their unique perspectives to 25 classic, inspirational quotes. Each piece will be an edition of 50.

Individuals who secure 5 or more pieces from the collection will be gifted a unique piece from Pablo Stanley surrounding his Humankind collection and individuals who secure 10 pieces will be gifted an additional unique piece from Micah Johnson surrounding his beloved character, Aku.

On-chain infrastructure and web3-based philanthropic services were provided by Bueno.Art and Endaoment.

This initiative will be on the Ethereum Proof of Stake blockchain following its move from Proof of Work, a change that reduced its carbon emissions by an estimated 99% or more.

100% of the proceeds raised from the Primary and Secondary Sales will help:

Run educational programs for students, such as story-anytime, math games and College Access.

Provide school supplies, such as backpacks, notebooks, rulers, hygiene essentials and more.

English literacy programs.

Physical, social, and emotional health and well-being of students through sports and fitness programming.

Keep The Change, a local for-purpose agency founded by Perfecto Sanchez, a product of the NYC BOE, will track and measure the long-term impact of the partnership.

To visit the minting page: https://aboutnothing.xyz

To visit the Endaoment page: https://app.endaoment.org/NYCaresWeb3

To learn more about Stand with Students: https://standwithstudents2022.funraise.org

To discuss donations to New York Cares, please contact: Jennifer.Goldschein@newyorkcares.org

About New York Cares

New York Cares is the largest volunteer network in the city. Last year, more than 42,000 New Yorkers made the city a better place by volunteering in New York Cares programs at nearly 800 nonprofits and schools – improving education, meeting immediate needs, and revitalizing public spaces. For more information, visit newyorkcares.org.

