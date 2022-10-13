Hankison's Latest Oil-Water Separator Offers Unmatched Performance for Compressed Air Users

SPX FLOW's HWS50 and HWS100 oil-water separators remove all lubricants from condensate

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the industrial, and nutrition & health markets, now offers the latest oil-water separators from trusted compressed air brands Hankison and Deltech, part of the company's portfolio of solutions, that extract lubricants from condensate more efficiently and effectively than ever before.

The 75 to 3000 ACFM (actual cubic feet per minute) series and smaller 50 to 100 ACFM series offer unmatched performance to the broad range of end-users that rely on compressed air every day, including those in the manufacturing, automotive, food and beverage, and healthcare industries. Other oil-water separators typically remove only oil from the condensate discharge of compressed air machines. Yet, Hankison's newest model removes all compressor-based lubricants, including silicone, polyalkylene glycol (PAGs), and food grades, making the discharge water cleaner. In turn, discharge meets or exceeds environmental regulations for disposal.

"The Hankison brand — and SPX FLOW as a whole — is committed to ongoing solutions and innovations to help businesses and their equipment perform at their peak," said SPX FLOW's Global Product Manager for Dehydration, Chris Spainhower. "The newest HWS series helps provide a cleaner byproduct, which not only helps our customers but results in a better, more eco-friendly result all around. It's a win-win."

The Hankison and Deltech brands offer trust and quality with its products. All HWS products are pre-plumbed and leak-tested. When properly sized, installed and registered, the HWS systems are guaranteed to reduce contaminants in compressor condensate to 10 ppm or less for the unit's life.

Hankison's HWS series is also flexible for various uses and conditions. A single oil-water separator supports up to six simultaneously connected compressors or downstream components. Additionally, units are maintenance-free — with no bag change-outs needed — giving customers peace of mind.

"Flexibility lets businesses use their equipment when, where and how they need it," Spainhower said. "It's about finding the best way the HWS unit can fit each and every customer's specific needs."

Premium features include:

Condensate inlet hub, which allows users to replace caps with supplied push-to-connect fittings and insert compressor lines

Specialized vent to enable pressure to decompress, preventing airlocks

Outlet ensuring only 10 ppm or less of filtered condensate exits to sanitary or floor drain

To learn more about Hankison's 75 to 3000 ACFM series and 50 to 100 ACFM series, visit: https://www.spxflow.com/hankison/products/hws-hws-micro-series-oil-water-separators/

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets. SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2021 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

Media Contact:

Melissa Buscher, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

Melissa.Buscher@spxflow.com

