Events.com Acquires Leading Event Sponsorship Technology Platform

Events.com continues to expand its offerings through the acquisition of Help Get Sponsors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Events.com, a global provider of frictionless, user-friendly event planning and sponsorship management software, has acquired HelpGetSponsors.com (HGS), an event sponsorship technology company. The acquisition allows Events.com to provide its current and future customers with the tools and skills to find, sell, and manage sponsors, in-kind partners, vendors, and expo sales. HGS was named on Event Manager Blog's list of the "Hottest Event Startups to Watch."

The software as a service (SaaS) HelpGetSponsors automates sponsorship sales and management. Tom Crichton, who founded HelpGetSponsors, has over 25 years of experience in sponsorship and media on behalf of event properties, including national sports properties and sponsorship agencies. As one of Events.com's Advisory Board members, Tom will continue to assist the company in its development.

"The primary source of revenue for events is registration and ticket sales. If managed correctly and with the right tools, sponsorship can increase an event's effectiveness and profitability. We continue to improve our ability to provide sponsorship management services to events and help grow their sponsorship revenue," said Mitch Thrower, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Events.com.

The acquisition will expand Events.com's focus on sponsorships-driven revenue growth for customers. It will also offer sponsorship sales and management software, automated sponsorship matching, sponsorship consultation, and educational services for events of all types and sizes.

The proper execution of sponsorship sales and management is one of the most challenging aspects of any event, according to Tom Crichton, Founder of HGS. "We are delighted to have our software platform become a component of Events.com, making managing and growing customers' sponsorship revenue easier."

"Worldwide, Events.com helps event organizers plan, sell, promote, sponsor, and power events. When we plan our innovations, we first focus on items that provide the most value to our clients. Secondly, we look for innovative solutions that redefine and improve the industry. The acquisition of HGS checked both boxes." said Stephen Partridge, COO, President and Founder of Events.com.

About Events.com

Events.com is a platform that helps passionate people create, promote, discover, enjoy, and make the most of every event. With its end-to-end event management solutions, Events.com gives organizers access to a suite of products for every step of the event life cycle, allowing organizers to save time and generate more revenue. Events.com offers sponsorship and promotional tools, event management software, event calendars, digital marketing services, on-site check-in, and sales to make the event organizing process a smooth experience from start to finish. To power, your event with Events.com, or for more information, visit https://www.events.com

Events.com is a platform that helps passionate people create, promote, discover, enjoy, and make the most of every event. (PRNewswire)

Events.com Acquired Help Get Sponsors (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Events.com