DFIN Named NetSuite SuiteCloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a leading risk and compliance company, today announced that it was named the Oracle NetSuite "SuiteCloud Breakthrough Partner of the Year" at SuiteWorld 2022. DFIN was recognized as an influential partner for the growing success of its ActiveDisclosure SuiteApp, which was launched earlier this year and built using the NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform.

"ActiveDisclosure takes the complexities out of financial and regulatory reporting by providing a secure and seamless filing solution. Combined with the power of NetSuite, organizations can take advantage of a fully integrated system to streamline operations," said Jeff Catt, senior vice president sales, ActiveDisclosure, DFIN. "We are thrilled to be recognized by NetSuite and look forward to what we can achieve together in 2023 and beyond."

The 2022 NetSuite Partner of the Year awards recognize ecosystem partners that help customers recognize the full power of NetSuite. The "Breakthrough Partner of the Year" award was presented to DFIN at a ceremony on September 27 at SuiteWorld 2022, NetSuite's annual user conference for customers and partners held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

"The ActiveDisclosure SuiteApp by DFIN extends our robust compliance solution and helps NetSuite customers simplify regulatory reporting," said Guido Haarmans, group vice president, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "DFIN has demonstrated its understanding of the NetSuite ecosystem with its valuable contributions and we look forward to our continued partnership."

About SuiteCloud

Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading cloud-based financials / ERP software suite, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.

The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

DFIN is a leading global risk and compliance solutions company. We provide domain expertise, enterprise software and data analytics for every stage of our clients' business and investment lifecycles. Markets fluctuate, regulations evolve, technology advances, and through it all, DFIN delivers confidence with the right solutions in moments that matter. Learn about DFIN's end-to-end risk and compliance solutions online at DFINsolutions.com or you can also follow us on Twitter @DFINSolutions or on LinkedIn.

