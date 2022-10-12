Tower Arch Capital Named To Inc.'s 2022 List Of Founder-Friendly Investors For The Fourth Consecutive Year

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital has been named to Inc.'s 2022 list of Founder-Friendly Investors, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track records of success in partnering with entrepreneurs. Tower Arch Capital is proud to be one of only fifteen firms that have been recognized all four years since the list's inception.

Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. media, said, "Fully investing in an entrepreneur, and their innovative vision, involves far more than the financial investment. By developing relationships with and supporting entrepreneurs for the long-term, these private equity firms are more than investors, they're partners."

Tower Arch Capital Partner and co-founder, David Topham, remarked, "We are honored to be recognized again for our efforts to build great partnerships with family and founder-led businesses. These partnerships have been the exclusive focus of our firm since its inception almost ten years ago. Our goal is to help founders accelerate the growth and expansion of their businesses through strategic, financial, and operational support, and we pride ourselves in building lasting relationships with our partners."

This is the fourth year that Inc. has published the list. To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2022

Disclosure: The statements and opinions expressed in the Inc. Magazine article are those of the author. Tower Arch Capital cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any statements or data.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity firm, with over $780 million in equity under management. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and grow high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

