Scott Electric Selects Infor CloudSuite Distribution to Help Boost Operational Efficiency and Customer Service

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Scott Electric Co., one of the largest independent electrical distributors in the U.S., has selected Infor CloudSuite Distribution to help boost operational efficiency and customer service, while improving the company's ability to attract and retain new employees.

Scott Electric is a full-service wholesale electrical distributor, providing customers with all of their electrical supply needs. The company also provides additional services such as lighting design, panel board manufacturing, specialty wire cutting, and generator sales and service to customers throughout the U.S.

To date, the company has been conducting business primarily through manual, paper-based processes, which slows its ability to deliver products and services to customers, according to Bob Coletta, assistant general manager at Scott Electric. With Infor CloudSuite Distribution, Scott Electric will move to a next-generation, cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning) system that will automate everything from pricing and inventory visibility to product/service delivery and invoicing.

"We anticipate that the Infor system will make all aspects of our business more efficient," Coletta said. "We'll have current information about an account, an order, product availability and pricing, right at our fingertips, which will help us provide quick and accurate information that our customers need to be more efficient and successful."

Coletta noted that Infor CloudSuite Distribution's ease of configurability will help employees use the system to more quickly and easily get their jobs done. Further, the system's capabilities — including its intuitive user interface, automated workflows and document management — will help Scott Electric attract and retain new employees who want to use advanced, modern technology so they can focus on value-added work.

For example, Scott Electric will use Infor Service Management (ISM) to automate the process of scheduling service appointments, provide inventory visibility through mobile devices and enable the company to deliver timely and accurate invoicing.

"We believe this system will help us adapt with changes in an industry that is constantly advancing and progressing," Coletta said. "We'll be more agile and competitive and have the ability to provide value-added services quickly."

Moving away from a legacy ERP system will help the company capture more market share and continue to grow its business. The company currently serves customers through 16 locations in five states and expects to further expand its business, Coletta said. "If we choose to acquire new businesses, we couldn't do it with the old system. Having a modern ERP system will help us be more comfortable acquiring new businesses and integrating them into our overall operation."

Going forward, the company also is looking at how Infor Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology could help augment its business. According to Coletta, such technology could be used to help more quickly and efficiently train new employees, who don't have years of experience in the electrical distribution industry to draw from.

Founded in Greensburg, Penn., in 1946, Scott Electric is a leading, independent wholesale distributor of electrical products and services, including electrical conduit, wire, fittings, devices and lighting. The company serves the electrical, mechanical, general contractor, industrial, government agency, municipality, retail hardware, and building supply markets. Scott Electric maintains 16 locations in five states. For more information, please visit https://www.scottelectricusa.com.

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

