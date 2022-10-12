InterVision Announces Study Identifying Ransomware as #1 Threat to Business Longevity

InterVision releases a new website focused on the customer experience, making B2B cybersecurity purchasing decisions easier.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVision , a leading information technology (IT) strategic service provider, announced today a corporate rebrand along with key findings from its Pulse study. Study results revealed that nearly half of all business leaders identify ransomware as the top threat to business operations. These announcements highlight the importance of doubling down on strategic cybersecurity measures.

https://intervision.com/ (PRNewsfoto/InterVision) (PRNewswire)

The study ("Solving for Ransomware Threats: Insights Into Current Leadership Actions") shares insights from 100 IT leaders on ransomware's impact on business security. Surveyed IT leaders reported ransomware as one of the biggest threats to tech-related business in North America, with 45% citing ransomware as their top concern overall. The study also found that most organizations focus on ransomware attack recovery (46%) as opposed to prevention (21%). As a result, many IT systems cannot detect threats before they become critical to the organization. But when presented with the idea of Ransomware Protection as a Service (RPaaS), 90% of respondents were interested in the comprehensive strategy.

"With so many high-profile ransomware attacks over the past couple of years, organizations are starting to understand the urgency of implementing a ransomware protection strategy," said Allen Jenkins, CISO and VP of Cybersecurity Consulting at InterVision. "Respondents overwhelmingly identified the need to improve IT processes and technology. Creating the right bundle with Ransomware Protection as a Service (RPaaS) ensures multiple layers of protection and is a powerful step in the process of ransomware prevention."

InterVision's rebrand puts customer experience at the center of its website, making B2B cybersecurity purchasing decisions easier.

"Commitment to the customer experience has always set InterVision apart. Our suite of business continuity and disaster recovery services is best-in-class, and we prioritize customer service through 24/7 response offerings. Now, with an updated website, the customer experience is front and center from the beginning to the end of their engagement with InterVision," said Kathleen Amro, Vice President, Marketing at InterVision.

InterVision's refreshed website and brand also reflects the quality of the company's offerings — including RPaaS, which 90% of Pulse survey respondents reported interest in.

"With organizations facing the challenge of an ever-evolving threat landscape and global security talent shortage, Intervision's RPaaS will not only provide their customers with world-class protection but also the peace of mind that comes along with it," said Will Briggs, senior vice president of global channels, Arctic Wolf. "Intervision and Arctic Wolf both share a commitment to delivering positive security outcomes, and we are proud of how our security operations solutions play a key role in protecting and delighting our shared customers."

To view the full study, visit https://intervision.com/blog-solving-for-ransomware-threats/ . For more information about InterVision offerings or to navigate the refreshed website, visit https://intervision.com/ .

About InterVision Systems

InterVision is the leading strategic services provider, delivering and supporting complex IT solutions for mid-to-enterprise and public sector organizations throughout the US. With more than 25 years of experience, coupled with one of the most comprehensive product portfolios of managed IT service offerings available, the company is uniquely positioned to guide clients through any stage of their technology journeys. InterVision drives business outcomes with an unparalleled focus on the customer experience to help organizations be more competitive, compliant, and secure. The company has headquarters in San Jose, CA, St. Louis, MO, and Richmond, Va. To learn more, visit www.intervision.com .

Media Contact:

Clara Bihn

317-806-1900

intervision@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InterVision