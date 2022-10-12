GREENBROOK PARTNERS REACTS TO SETTLEMENT WITH THE OFFICE OF THE NEW YORK STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook Partners, a privately-held, vertically integrated real estate operating company with expertise in investment management, property management, development, design, construction, leasing and financing, issued the following statement today in reaction to the company's settlement with the Office of the New York State Attorney General:

Geenbrook Partners' dedication to New York City and the communities it serves has never been stronger.

"Putting this settlement behind allows us to focus on our long-term commitment to New York City and on investing in high-quality housing at a time when it's desperately needed. This has always been our mission. While many abandoned the city during the pandemic, we continued to invest in its future without government incentives, undertaking much-needed upgrades to reactivate often unlivable apartments, making our properties more energy efficient and sustainable, and creating a better overall living environment for residents."

"Our company has also continued to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to equity in the workplace through our support of MWBEs and local small businesses. Since 2018, we have invested $33 million in contracts with 53 MWBE or immigrant-owned firms, including contractors, architects, maintenance companies, lawyers, lenders and other vendors. Since the start of the pandemic the company has created 35 new jobs, expanding its workforce at a time when so many other firms receded. Greenbrook has also built an incredibly diverse workforce in its own offices as well, where more than 80 percent of its employees – our colleagues – are either women or minorities."

"Greenbrook Partners' dedication to New York City and the communities it serves has never been stronger. We look forward to working with our partners to play a vital role in the ongoing recovery of our city in the months and years ahead."

View original content:

SOURCE Greenbrook Partners