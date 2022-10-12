Communications Daily Launches Communications Litigation Today

Coming October 12, 2022: New Legal Intelligence Service for Telecom, Tech and Media Professionals.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The editors of the leading telecommunications news service, Communications Daily, announce the launch of Communications Litigation Today, a new information service that will deliver comprehensive coverage of the fast-moving communications legal environment to help professionals in telecom, tech and media understand legal impacts on their organizations.

State and federal regulators and lawmakers have struggled to keep pace with innovation in the telecom, media and tech industries. As a result, regulators and telecom companies frequently take legal action to clarify significant issues such as regulatory jurisdiction, funding for infrastructure development, content liability, consumer protection, and more. The resulting decisions, and legal challenges to those decisions, affect billions in industry revenue and billions more in taxpayer funding for infrastructure. But following these complex legal developments across the national landscape is challenging, and many communications litigators lack a reliable source of timely news on telecom, tech and media litigation.

Communications Litigation Today fills this need with authoritative daily coverage of significant telecom cases, plus detailed reporting, context, newsmaker interviews, and links to source documents related to legal proceedings and decisions with national implications. Coverage areas will include evolving developments of interest to litigators, corporate counsels, regulators and other legal professionals in the telecom, tech and media industries, such as:

Disputes arising from section 332 of the Federal Telecommunications Act

Legal developments affecting infrastructure development and funding, such as national broadband and 5G rollouts

Robocall enforcement activities under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act

Challenges to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act governing social media companies' liability for third party content

State AG and DOJ investigations, legal actions and enforcement related to telecom, privacy, social media and more.

Federal litigation involving the FCC

"Telecom litigators have to follow simultaneous developments on dozens of hugely influential state and federal cases," explained Tim Warren, Communications Litigation Today's Executive Managing Editor. "These decisions affect billions in revenue and taxpayer dollars, millions of consumers and thousands of workers. In order to keep up with developments and strike the right balance between innovation and consumer protection, telecom, tech and media professionals need to know the issues these cases will impact and how their business will be affected. Communications Litigation Today was developed with their feedback to deliver that information more quickly and concisely than anyone else."

The service will be delivered via a daily email summary, in-depth PDF edition and access to a centralized library of related source documents at communicationslitigationtoday.com.

Starting 12 October, select telecom, tech and media professionals will begin receiving Communications Litigation Today by email on a complimentary basis during a limited preview period. Paid annual subscriptions will be made available at introductory rates during the preview period. Call 202-872-9200 or email sales@warren-news.com for additional information.

Contact: Tim Warren, Executive Managing Editor, 202-872-9200.

About Communications Daily

Dubbed "the bible of the telecom industry" by the Washington Post, Communications Daily is the authoritative source for telecom regulation, legislation and policy development news and is provided by the Federal Communications Commission to all its employees. Renowned for its objective and independent coverage of the telecom regulatory landscape, Communications Daily helps executives at top telecom corporations, law firms, lobbying organizations, associations and government agencies make informed decisions. To subscribe or learn more, visit communicationsdaily.com.

About Communications Litigation Today

Communications Litigation Today provides litigators, corporate counsels, regulators and other communications law professionals with daily coverage of impactful court activity in the telecom, tech and media industries to help them stay informed on and respond to the changing legal environment. To begin a complimentary preview or learn more, visit communicationslitigationtoday.com.

About Warren Communications News:

Founded in 1945, Warren Communications News, Inc. is the leading publisher of hard news, analysis and research covering the international trade, telecommunications, consumer electronics and broadcasting industries. Learn more at warren-news.com.

