Vanguard Announces Changes for Vanguard International Explorer Fund

VALLEY FORGE, Pa., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vanguard today announced changes to the investment advisory arrangements and benchmark of the $1.68 billion Vanguard International Explorer Fund. Following a transition period, current investment advisors Wellington Management Company LLP; Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.; and Baillie Gifford Overseas Ltd., will now manage 40%, 40%, and 20% of the fund's assets, respectively. TimesSquare Capital Management, LLC will no longer serve as an advisor to the fund.

Vanguard maintains a dedicated team of investment experts focused on the rigorous evaluation and oversight of Vanguard's investment managers. As part of the team's ongoing, multifaceted review process that emphasizes qualitative and quantitative attributes leading to long-term results, Vanguard determined that changes to the fund's advisory structure would best serve current and future shareholders. Vanguard has long employed multiple managers on certain investment strategies, as the combination of high-caliber investment management teams with differentiated but complementary strategies can reduce portfolio volatility and provide the potential for long-term outperformance.

Benchmark change

The fund's benchmark will change from the S&P EPAC SmallCap Index to the MSCI EAFE Small Cap Index. Vanguard believes the new benchmark will improve investors' ability to assess performance relative to peer funds. Vanguard adheres to a thorough process to evaluate and select fund benchmarks. The suitability of each fund's benchmark is based on index construction methodology, market coverage, classification criteria, rebalancing schedule, cost, and other standards. The investment objective, philosophy, principal investment strategy, and overall portfolio management process of the fund will remain the same, and the expense ratio is not expected to change because of the benchmark or advisor changes.

All figures as of August 31, 2022, unless stated otherwise.

