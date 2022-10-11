Spartech PreservaPak® ULTRA Granted Critical Guidance Recognition by the Association of Plastic Recyclers

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartech, a leading manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, announces PreservaPak® ULTRA flat sheet and rollstock structure has met or exceeded the strictest APR PET-CG-01 Critical Guidance criteria Critical Guidance Protocol for Clear PET Resin and Molded Articles. APR recognition is based on the technical recyclability of the PreservaPak® ULTRA solution innovation with PET bottles.

PreservaPak Ultra is a custom barrier solution designed to meet the specific processing requirements as required for on-the-go, dairy, fresh foods or extended shelf-life products as well as applications that range from single-serve portions to 'snap-able' multi-pack formats. Material solutions are available for a wide array of food processing conditions from the toughest aseptic, retort and modified atmosphere processing to hot, cold or ambient fill.

An APR-appointed Review Committee reviewed Spartech's data submission for PreservaPak® ULTRA and concluded the data were correctly obtained by a qualified laboratory and were completely presented to show the technology submitted meet or exceed the most challenging test conditions and strictest APR Critical Guidance criteria.

As stewards of sustainable plastic packaging, we understand that brands and consumers are constantly looking for new ways to further reduce environmental footprints while preserving product quality and performance. PreservaPak® ULTRA is designed for a wide array of food applications, from single-serve portions to 'snap-able' multi-pack formats.

About Spartech

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri with a unique innovation center and 17 manufacturing facilities located throughout the United States, Spartech is a leading plastics manufacturer of engineered thermoplastic materials and specialty packaging products. Meeting exact standards for everything from food packaging to aerospace and automotive applications, Spartech continues to make a world of difference with sustainable, diverse, reliable, and innovative products including UltraTuf®, Royalite®, Korad®, PreservaPak®, and Polycast® https://spartech.com

