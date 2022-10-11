GENEVA, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientis, an emerging leader in the science of skin discoloration, is excited to announce Cyspera Intensive System™ has been awarded the prestigious 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award. This award honors the year's top innovations in beauty across all categories. Cyspera Intensive System™ joins only six other winners, chosen from a pool of more than 600 entries and 40 finalists.

Cyspera Intensive System™ by Scientis Wins Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award (PRNewswire)

"It is an honor to be named a 2022 Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award winner," said Gonzague de Thé, Chief Commercial Officer for Scientis. "This award is a testament to our brand's revolutionary and proprietary Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide Complex™ which is clinically proven to help erase persistent brown patches, hyperpigmentation, and dark spots; in addition, it is safe even for long-term use. For far too long, there were only a few options to help lessen skin pigmentation issues effectively for all skin tones, including people with darker skin. The Cyspera Intensive System™ offers consumers a safe and clinically proven solution to address all types of hyperpigmentation with visible results, within 4 weeks."

Cyspera Intensive System™ is available at dermatologists' offices nationwide and online at https://shop.cyspera.com/us/cyspera-intensive-system-/23-start-111.html.

About CYSPERA® by Scientis

Cyspera® by Scientis is a novel intensive pigment corrector formulated with an exclusive Cysteamine Isobionic-Amide Complex™ to address the appearance of stubborn discoloration and even skin tone. It is proven to work on more kinds of skin discoloration than any other topical product available today. A first non-hydroquinone option to lessen hyperpigmentation, Cyspera Intensive System™ provides a multi-product approach to skin discoloration for beautiful, healthy skin. For information about Cyspera® by Scientis, visit https://us.Cyspera.com.

About SCIENTIS

Scientis is a privately held specialty dermatology company located in Geneva, Switzerland. The company is dedicated to the development of innovative products addressing skin pigmentation concerns, including melanogenesis inhibitors, diagnostic and devices. For more information, visit: https://cyspera.com

