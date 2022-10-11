Ashley Furniture Co. Looks to Scale Optimization, Selects River Logic for Manufacturing Network Optimization

River Logic's Advanced technology provides faster modeling at new level of granularity

DALLAS, Oct. 11, 2022 -- River Logic, a leading provider of advanced prescriptive analytics technology platform, announced that Ashley Furniture, the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, has selected its Network Design Optimization technology platform as the furniture company takes the extended supply chain optimization to a new level.

"River Logic's Network Design Optimization (NDO) tool provides us with more advanced capabilities as we look to take optimization to the next level across the enterprise," said Michael Ward, Jr., Vice President Analytics and Data Engineering "A big part of our culture here at Ashley Furniture is our passion for continuous improvement, and with River Logic's technology and the granularity of detail that we can access, we expect our teams to significantly reduce the time it takes to run scenario modeling which in turn will enable us to make more accurate data-driven decisions down to the manufacturing line level," continued Mr. Ward. "The River Logic technology is not only able to handle the additional detail required for better execution, but their team also brings tremendous optimization expertise that will be valuable as we look for further optimization opportunities."

The Ashley Enterprise Data Management team covers Business Analytics, Data Engineering, Supply Chain Optimization covering both retail and wholesale operations, and serves the entire organization including HR and Finance.

Carlos Centurion, President of River Logic, commented, "We're excited to partner with Ashley Furniture to scale their Network Design Optimization to a more advanced level. Working with the Enterprise Data Management team will allow us to help them identify optimization opportunities for cost minimization, revenue maximization and other goals that weren't possible in the past."

To learn more about Ashley Furniture visit ashleyfurniture.com. To learn more about River Logic, visit www.riverlogic.com.

About Ashley Furniture

Ashley Furniture Industries (Ashley) feels that every person deserves more value for their money. Established in 1945, Ashley is the largest manufacturer of home furnishings in the world, and was named one of America's Best Employers by Forbes in 2021. From design through fulfillment, Ashley is committed to delivering the world's best home furnishing values, selection, and service, and earning the loyalty and trust of its customers every day. Visit Ashley online at www.ashleyglobal.com

About River Logic

Technology from Texas-based River Logic creates the confidence leaders need to solve complex planning problems across the enterprise. Purpose-built for business users, their platform enables end-to-end business optimization via advanced analytics and a revolutionary cloud experience that offers rapid scenario collaboration, data management, workflows, BI reporting, scalability, and more.

