SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - BBBY

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. ("Bed Bath & Beyond" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BBBY).

On March 6, 2022, through his investment firm RC Ventures LLC ("RC Ventures"), activist investor Ryan Cohen sent a letter to Bed Bath & Beyond's board, in which Cohen announced that he owned a 9.8% stake in the Company and criticized its management.

On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock climbed $5.53 per share, or 34%, to close at $21.71 per share on March 7, 2022. On March 25, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond added three new directors appointed by RC Ventures.

Then, on August 15, 2022, RC Ventures announced the purchase of over one million January 2023 call options with exercise prices at $60, $75, and $80—all significantly higher than Bed Bath & Beyond shares were then trading.

On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price climbed $4.65 per share, or 29%, to close at $20.65 per share on August 16, 2022.

Finally, on August 18, 2022, RC Ventures announced that it would sell its entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond. Also on August 18, 2022, Bloomberg published an article entitled "Bed Bath & Beyond Taps Kirkland & Ellis for Help Addressing Debt Load," reporting that the Company had hired a prominent law firm for help with its debt.

On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond's stock price fell $12.05 per share, or 52.21%, over the following two trading days, to close at $11.03 per share on August 19, 2022.

