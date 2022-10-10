Leidos Partnership Launches New Revenue Cycle Capability for DOD EHR

Team Successfully Deploys MHS GENESIS to 18 additional Military Commands in latest Wave

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health (LPDH) today announced it successfully delivered the MHS GENESIS electronic health record to an additional 10,000 clinicians and providers as part of its latest double Wave deployment (Waves JACKSONVILLE/EGLIN), spanning 18 new Military Treatment Facility Commands in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi and South Carolina. The latest revenue cycle capability integrates new patient accounting, medical coding, and patient registration/access capabilities into the existing MHS GENESIS system.

"Revenue cycle is a fully-integrated platform that will replace paper-based practices and introduce a new clinically-driven patient accounting system, including medical coding software and a comprehensive billing database for the military health system," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "This new capability will improve communication between the clinical and business communities while providing insights into overall care and readiness costs."

LPDH designed and developed MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record, and has been providing program management and technical expertise to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) since 2015.

The MHS GENESIS system is now operational at over 1,800 locations and reaches 5.1 million DOD beneficiaries — approximately 67% deployed.

"The revenue cycle capability includes Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) support with an updated front-end patient identification and registration process," noted Holly Joers, PEO DHMS. "The MHS GENESIS system continues to leverage commercial best practices to help improve clinical outcomes with each deployment. The program is on schedule with eight additional deployments planned through the end of 2023."

MHS GENESIS is being deployed across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves. Each Wave will target a specific region over one year, with an average of three hospitals and numerous physical locations for each Wave. This approach enables the DOD to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior Waves to maximize subsequent Waves' efficiencies. DOD expects to complete full deployment of MHS GENESIS to garrison facilities by the end of calendar year 2023.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About LPDH

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners - Leidos, Oracle Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One - along with approximately 35 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

