California Crock-Pot Multicooker Lawsuit Filed By Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Dana Salas, a resident of Lake Elsinore, California, alleging that she was severely injured by a defective Crock-Pot multicooker manufactured by Sunbeam Products, Inc.

Ms. Salas was burned in a pressure cooker explosion in October 2020, about two years after she received the Crock-Pot multicooker as a gift. Despite Crock-Pot's claim of "safety measures" to prevent accidents, the pressure cooker lid opened while still under pressure, releasing its contents at high temperature. According to the Complaint, Sunbeam "knew or should have known" its product suffered from potentially dangerous "defects but nevertheless put profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell its Pressure Cookers to consumers."

In November 2020, one month after Ms. Salas was injured in a pressure cooker explosion, Crock-Pot recalled 900,000 pressure cookers, citing 119 reports of unexpected lid detachments resulting in 99 burn injuries.

This suit is filed by Lisa A. Gorshe and Anna R. Rick of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

