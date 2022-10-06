Wolters Kluwer Reimbursement Experts to Speak at the American Health Information Management Association Global Conference

MediRegs' Maria Bounos, Christina Panos, and Alberta Jane Dixon will lead an impact session focused on revenue cycle solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three reimbursement experts from Wolters Kluwer Legal and Regulatory U.S. will lead a session at this year's American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) Global Conference around revenue cycle management. Maria Bounos, Practice Lead Coding and Reimbursement Solutions; Christina Panos, Sales Engineer and Customer Success Manager; and Alberta Jane Dixon's, Product Manager, thought leadership session titled "Do You Know the Cost of Being Wrong?" will take place in person in Columbus, Ohio during the conference's second day on October 10, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

During the session, the experts will explore ways to alleviate the disruption from new regulatory changes and optimize time and resources when preparing for audits, supercharge Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and reap the benefits of one's organization's entitled reimbursement. With numerous years of experience in the healthcare industry, Bounos, Panos, and Dixon will provide the audience with professional knowledge on preventing rising leakage costs, critical issues affecting a provider's bottom line, and state of the art industry software solutions, including the latest technology offered as an extension of the company's leading industry platform, MediRegs.

"Today's healthcare and regulatory environment is more unpredictable than ever before, and it is critical to understand the potential challenges and have the right tools and information for a comprehensive coding, reimbursement, and compliance program," said Bounos. "MediRegs keeps healthcare professionals up to date and well-equipped with the latest healthcare information, and we look forward to discussing our experience and insight with other industry professionals at AHIMA."

MediRegs is Wolters Kluwer's medical coding and healthcare compliance platform which helps users address multiple challenges facing the industry by providing immediate access to premier, always up-to-date, content and tools. The platform helps healthcare workers keep up to date on constantly changing healthcare regulations by providing a SaaS workflow solution, integration options, and premier healthcare compliance and risk management software.

AHIMA is a Chicago based global nonprofit association of health information professionals. Representing professionals who work with health data for more than one billion patient visits each year, AHIMA is positioned as a leading voice and authority working at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and business.

As a sponsor at AHIMA, Wolters Kluwer will showcase MediRegs at booth #525.

To register for the conference and learn more, visit: https://conference.ahima.org/2022/ahima22/

