SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds MNRL, ECOM, SBTX, and IRBT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE: MNRL), in connection with its proposed merger with Sitio Royalties Corp. ("Sitio"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNRL shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.133 shares of common stock in the combined company for each share of MNRL common stock owned, and Sitio's shareholders will receive one share of common stock in the combined company for each share of Sitio common stock owned. Upon completion of the transaction, Sitio shareholders will own approximately 54.0% and MNRL shareholders will only own approximately 46.0% of the combined company. If you own MNRL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnrl

ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) in connection with the proposed acquisition of ECOM by CommerceHub. Under the terms of the merger agreement ECOM shareholders will receive $23.10 in cash for each share of ECOM common stock owned. If you own ECOM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ecom

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBTX), in connection with SBTX's proposed merger with ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, assuming that SBTX's net cash at closing is $240 million, SBTX equity holders are expected to own only approximately 37% of the combined company and pre-merger ARS equity holders are expected to own approximately 63% of the combined company. If you own SBTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sbtx

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of IRBT by Amazon.com, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IRBT shareholders will receive $61.00 in cash for each share of IRBT common stock owned. If you own IRBT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/irbt

