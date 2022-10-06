Peninsula Family Service Launches Midway Early Learning Center Campaign in Daly City

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Family Service (PFS) officially kicked off a major initiative to rebuild and transform the Midway Early Learning Center in Daly City. PFS is one of the largest early learning providers on the Peninsula with eight sites that annually serve 600+ children aged three weeks to twelve years.

PFS is partnering with MidPen Housing and the San Mateo County Department of Housing to build a new Early Learning Center in the new 555-unit complex at Midway Village, Daly City, which will be one of the largest affordable housing projects in the County.

"Today marks a key milestone in the nearly 75-year journey PFS has been on to support innovative early learning for underserved children," said Heather Cleary, CEO of Peninsula Family Service. "We are proud to partner with MidPen Housing and San Mateo County Department of Housing to make the Midway Early Learning Center a reality."

The new PFS-designed Midway Early Learning Center Campaign will fund a brand new, high-quality learning environment for those who otherwise could not obtain the early learning needed to thrive. The design of the new center will draw from PFS' expertise in child development, emphasizing STEM-based learning to augment literacy and arts curriculum, to better prepare students for kindergarten and beyond.

"Peninsula Family Service's vision for an expanded and state of the art early learning center is an important component of MidPen Housing Corporation's revitalization of Midway Village. We are proud to partner with them to address the need for more care options in the Bayshore neighborhood," said Abby Goldware Potluri, Director of Housing Development at MidPen.

Speakers at today's launch included: Heather Cleary, Chief Executive Officer, Peninsula Family Service; Supervisor David Canepa, County of San Mateo, Board of Supervisors District 5; and Mayor Dr. Rod Daus-Magbual, City of Daly City.

Peninsula Family Service (PFS) is a 72-year-old $18M Silicon Valley nonprofit reaching program participants at every life stage from three weeks to one hundred years. PFS has thirty-nine programs, services, and sites in San Mateo, Santa Clara, San Benito, and Santa Cruz Counties.

Media Contact: Theresa Myers

Director, Marketing & Communications

tmyers@pfso.org

View original content:

SOURCE Peninsula Family Service