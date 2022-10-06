First Financial Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, October 20, 2022

CINCINNATI, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp (Nasdaq: FFBC) announced today that it expects to release third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 20, 2022. A teleconference and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Teleconference and Webcast Information





Date:

Friday, October 21, 2022 Time:

8:30 a.m. Eastern time Teleconference Dial-In:

1-844-200-6205 (U.S. Toll Free) (Access Code: 202818)

1-646-904-5544 (U.S. Local)

+1 929-526-1599 (International)

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call Teleconference Replay:

1-866-813-9403 (U.S. Toll Free) (Access Code: 986167)

1-929-458-6194 (U.S. Local)

+44 204-525-0658 (All other locations)

The teleconference replay will be available one hour after

the live call has ended until November 4th, 2022 Webcast:

To access the webcast, please visit

http://ir.bankatfirst.com/CorporateProfile Archived Webcast:

The webcast will be available one hour after the live call ends

and will be archived at the Company's website for 12 months.







About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $16.2 billion in assets, $9.4 billion in loans, $12.3 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The Company operated 135 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

