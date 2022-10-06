Canvass AI CEO, Humera Malik to Join AI World Government Panel to Discuss "What's Next in AI"

DENVER and TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canvass Analytics Inc. ("Canvass AI"), a leader in industrial AI software, today announced that Humera Malik, CEO, has been invited to join a keynote panel discussion at AI World Government to discuss "What's Next in AI".

Malik will join panel moderator Parna Sarkar-Basu, CEO of BB&M and others to discuss a number of timely topics including the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, and new ways the technology is helping businesses become more efficient and sustainable.

Humera Malik: "AI is empowering high performance teams in both the industrial and government sector to address their productivity and sustainability challenges. I look forward to sharing how leading organizations are doing this today and the upcoming opportunities that organizations can pursue to unlock its full value."

Parna Sarkar-Basu: "One of my goals is to spotlight innovations brought about by startups led by women founders. I am looking forward to a great conversation with these awesome women leaders on AI for Good, the state of AI, challenges and opportunities and what's next."

AI World Government

Keynote Panel Discussion on Artificial Intelligence: What's Next?

11:15 am EDT, October 7, 2022

Media can register for AI World Government at https://www.aiworldgov.com/press-registration

About AI World Government

The 4th Annual AI World Government provides a comprehensive two-day forum to educate federal agency leaders on proven strategies and tactics to deploy AI and cognitive technologies. The conference convenes experts from government, technology, business and research to present the latest strategies and state of the technology.

About Brand and Buzz

Consulting firm Brand and Buzz focusses on corporate marketing, branding and thought leadership. It specializes in building and boosting CEOs/executives reputation and market credibility, while transforming them into industry thought leaders. To learn more, please visit BrandandBuzzMarketing.com.

About Canvass AI

Founded in 2016, Canvass AI is a leading software provider that enables industrial companies exceed their operations and sustainability targets with patented industrial AI technology. Its AI-as-a-Service is designed to co-exist with existing technologies and empower workforces to achieve faster sustainable outcomes. Backed by the Government of Canada, Alphabet, and Yamaha Motor Ventures, the Company is a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovation Community, Next Generation Manufacturing Canada, and is recognized by CB Insights as one of the world's top 50 technology companies that is advancing manufacturing. Follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

Links:

Humera Malik photo

Canvass AI logo

View original content:

SOURCE Canvass AI