Cambria Hotels Welcomes Second Property in Connecticut

Upscale Brand Debuts Near State Capital as Expansion Continues in Top Destinations Around Country

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels--an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH)--continues to rapidly expand around the country by welcoming the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area.

Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside of Hartford--where guests can enjoy popular attractions like the Front Street District and Bushnell Park, the oldest public park in the United States. Close by to the Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk, the property provides guests with easy access to numerous upscale retail stores and prominent restaurants as well as top area corporations, including Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pratt & Whitney, United Technologies, Coca Cola Beverages Northeast, Oxford Performance Materials, TicketNetwork, and Electro-Methods, Inc.

"We're pleased to add another exciting option to our upscale hotel repertoire, so we can help guests stay at their best on the road--whether looking to escape for an outdoor adventure, soak in the sun by the beach or experience all the action in the heart of downtown," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor is the second hotel in Connecticut to open in less than a month, with properties coming soon to Austin, Texas, Portland, Maine, and Orlando, Florida. We look forward to continuing our growth around the country in the top-tier locations our guests desire."

The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an indoor heated pool as well as outdoor patio with firepits.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of the surrounding community.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor was developed by Radius Hospitality Development, a full-service hotel management company with decades of experience. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with more than 70 hotels in the pipeline.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit www.choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria ® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels ®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. Choice recently acquired Radisson Hotels Americas, adding nine brands and approximately 67,000 rooms in the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean to its portfolio. With 22 brands, Choice Hotels has more than 7,500 hotels, and nearly 650,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022. The Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a broad range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upper upscale, upper mid-scale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

