Oracle Unveils 5G Cloud Native Network Analytics Suite

Oracle Communications Network Data Analytics Function first in a portfolio of statistical and predictive 5G network core analytics solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today unveiled Oracle Network Analytics Suite. The new cloud native portfolio of analytics solutions combines network function data with machine learning and artificial intelligence to help operators make more informed, automated decisions around the performance and stability of their entire 5G network core. The first offering in the suite, Oracle Communications Network Data Analytics Function is available now. With the offering, operators can quickly identify anomalies that can cause catastrophic network function failures and impact customer service. See the Analytics Suite in action at Network X Amsterdam, booth G24, October 18-20, 2022.

"Driving innovation with insights from trusted data and enriched analytics is not only critical to compete in today's marketplace, but game changing in the way service providers can achieve greater cost efficiency, improve quality of service, and carve out new revenue streams, explains Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Networks. "Our 5G Network Analytics Suite harnesses Oracle's cloud and network experience into a powerful toolset that helps operators better manage and optimize their 5G networks."

Optimizing 5G networks with the Network Data Analytics Function

Based on cloud native computing foundation (CNCF) principles and supporting 3GPP standards, the Network Data Analytics Function is a containerized microservices-based architecture and managed by Kubernetes. It serves as a key data and analytics repository with standard interfaces to store and share information that can support use cases across the entire 5G network.

The offering aggregates historical and real-time data such as control signaling measurements, the state of network functions, congestion, and quality of service, all in one, intuitive dashboard. By applying machine learning, predictive analytics and AI to this data, service providers can better understand how their 5G core is performing and make better decisions around any actions that need to be taken. This enables carriers to streamline operations and network planning based on insights generated from current, predicted, and even simulated events in their network.

With the offering, CSPs can build automation into applications to monitor and audit software components. This supports anomaly detection to avoid events such as network function failure that could result in degradation of network quality. The offering can also support network monetization with data and insight sharing to third-party developers to create new services.

And because it is based on open standard interfaces and supports both private and public environments and multi-cloud deployments, the network function is interoperable and accessible regardless of network size or ecosystem of core network functions in use. This is particularly useful for service providers seeking a company-wide analytics strategy, who can implement the offering to reach beyond pre-defined 3GPP use cases and work with broader analytics solutions.

"Communications service providers are challenged by the levels of complexity that new technology brings to light. Building a competitive advantage requires not only effective operations management, but advanced insight concerning network behavior," said Karl Whitelock, research vice president, Communications Service Provider Operations and Monetization, IDC. "To access enterprise-driven business opportunities, and to create value within new industries goes well beyond traditional connectivity services. Network level analytics must play a heavy role in addressing customer-defined solution needs."

