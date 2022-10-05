Infinix Launches 180W Thunder Charge and Cutting Edge Mobile Experiences with ZERO Series

Infinix announces new ZERO Series devices for premium experiences, including the first-ever 180W Thunder Charge capabilities and Industry-first 60MP OIS front camera technology.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infinix today launched the ZERO Series portfolio consisting of the flagship ZERO ULTRA and ZERO 20 smartphones, alongside the brand new laptop lineup, the ZERO BOOK Series. Its newest smartphone portfolio brings premium, flagship experiences, advanced camera upgrades and the world's first smartphone employing cutting edge 180W Thunder Charge innovation. This device roadmap gives consumers a peek into the future with energy efficient powerhouses that carry unique design, an all-new XOS 12 user interface and an industry-first 60MP OIS front camera.

"Infinix has taken the market by storm with a number of industry firsts, from the ZERO ULTRA's fast-charging 180W Thunder Charge debut, to the ZERO 20's industry-first 60MP OIS front camera that is perfect for vlogging and selfie capturing," said Manfred Hong, Senior Product Director of Infinix. "The ZERO Series pushes the boundaries of innovation and delivers efficient performance and premium experiences through its charging efficiency, powerful chipsets, impressive display, upgraded user interface and advanced photography and cinematography capabilities."

Power Up with the First-Ever Thunder Charge

The ZERO ULTRA boasts the title as the world's first smartphone to employ 180W Thunder Charge technology, setting a new standard of power efficiency in the fast charging industry. With the ability to charge 4500mAh battery up to 100 percent capacity in only twelve minutes while in Furious Mode, the ZERO ULTRA's divine speed is attributed to its two 8C cell batteries which operate each battery at 90W during moments of charging, as well as three parallel charge pumps which support the highest-powered conversion on an Infinix device to date. This powerhouse is built to reduce heat while charging and increase longevity of the device, even in environments with high temperatures – up to 40 degrees Celsius. Combining 20 temperature sensors and 111 hardware and software security mechanisms, the ZERO ULTRA offers a safer way to charge, ultimately accrediting the ZERO ULTRA with an impressive TÜV Safe Fast Charging Certification.

Meanwhile, the ZERO 20 brings new value to the price segment, integrating TÜV Rheinland certified 4500mAh+45W super charge technology so users can spend less time charging and more time on the move.

Capture High Quality Moments with Camera Upgrades

Infinix is committed to bringing the ultimate camera experiences to consumers, whether through capturing moments of themselves through the front camera of the ZERO 20 or of their environment with the rear camera on ZERO ULTRA. Infinix and The Discovery Channel are soon to launch a social collaboration designed to both inspire and showcase the best of content creation from mobile photography and videography. The global #DiscoverYourOwnStory campaign will champion Infinix device users' creativity and passion through photography and vlogging, celebrating the exploration of different aesthetics and human-led content capture.

Designed for storytellers and photography lovers, the ZERO 20 offers an industry-first 60MP OIS and EIS premium front-facing camera experience, improvements in vlogging features, and self-capture photography capabilities. Whether in motion, day or night, the ZERO 20 front camera guarantees a stable for a more realistic capturing experience utilizing OIS for ultra-clear shots. Additionally, the 108MP rear camera captures has detailed zooming to encapsulate both large scenes and hyper-macros to bring versatility to the fingertips of its users. Meanwhile, the ZERO ULTRA boasts the world's highest pixel imaging system at 200MP+OIS and gives users the convenience of dual view video, autofocus and HD video stabilization.

Boost with All-Around Processing Capabilities

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm 5G processor powers the ZERO ULTRA with next generation connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 enablement, dual 5G SIM and the latest Erdal Engine 3.0 for a reliable and powerful experience across networks. Intelligent switching of dual cards and optimal networks keeps the ULTRA online and running constantly and smoothly, which results in less downtime and more reliability. The combination of excellent hardware configuration and a bulk of Infinix self-developed algorithms also helped ensure successful TÜV SÜD 36-Month Fluency testing. A boost in processing power is also found in the ZERO 20, employing MediaTek's G99 6nm 4G powerhouse chipset that delivers high performance with low power consumption.

Immersive Display and High-End Design:

The ZERO ULTRA packs a 3D curved 120Hz AMOLED display with naked eye 3D effects, 360Hz touch sample rate and a reliable in-display fingerprint scanner with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. Employing a 71 degree Waterfall display, the high-end design delivers an immersive curved display and impressive grip. The ZERO 20 adapts 6.7" FHD+ AMOLED Cinematic Display and showcases an eye-catching, sleek design with leather back cover and MDA process integrated metal frame.

The ZERO ULTRA's design options include several colors to choose from, including Genesis Noir, a geometric design with leather and glass integration, and Coslight Silver, an embossed 3D textured glass depicting dreamy star trails.

Additional Key Features:

Up to 13GB RAM, 8+5GB Extended RAM : ZERO ULTRA provides Extended RAM Technology of 8GB+5GB (equivalent to 13GB) for a far better experience under heavy usage. ZERO 20 will reach up to 13GB RAM via next over-the-air upgrades.

VC Liquid-cooled Cooling System: Improve heat dissipation resulting in better performance.

Brand New User Interface: Upgraded experience to XOS 12 intelligent operational system based on Android 12, boasting a sharper display, AI enabled intelligence and advanced image capturing.

Erdal Engine 3.0 : Intelligent switching of dual cards and optimal networks to keep users reliably and strongly connected to the networks they use.

XArena 3.0 4D Vibration: Premium gaming feature enhancing the realism of every game, with vibrations to deeply immerse users into the virtual world and graphic enhancement.

Health Management: Embrace mindfulness with the newest health management and movement tracking program to empower yourself even more.

AI Gallery: Keep photo journals organized with the AI gallery capability, framing faces and grouping individuals in photo albums based on facial recognition software.

Folax Voice Assistant Capability: The ZERO Ultra includes industry-leading Folax voice assistant technology for use without internet or data. Independent low-power wake-up chip supports wake-up with screen off.

Next Generation ZERO BOOK

In tandem with the ZERO Series smartphone debut, Infinix is launching its next generation laptop to take the computing experience to new flagship heights - ZERO BOOK Series, including the ZERO BOOK ULTRA and the ZERO BOOK. The ZERO BOOK ULTRA is equipped with the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor to deliver industry-leading efficiency. Combined with uniquely built-in OVERBOOST switch, which is designed at its core to take full advantage of the processor, the performance capabilities are unleashed to a maximum thermal design power of 54W in a toggle. With groundbreaking features such as a sophisticated FHD AI BeautyCam, self-developed Infinix PC Connection for a seamless workflow between PC and smartphone, and Android on Windows that allow Android apps to run on PCs, the user experience is unrivaled.

The ZERO BOOK series forms the strongest laptop lineup delivered by Infinix yet. Designed to handle the most demanding computing needs while encouraging creativity and imagination, this series provides a seamless, powerful computing experience on the go.

Pricing and Availability

The ZERO ULTRA will cost around $520 and the ZERO 20 around $270. The cost of ZERO BOOK Series starts at $799. Prices and availability for the ZERO Series products will vary based on region. While supplies last, buyers will have a chance to win a limited edition space-themed NFT with a purchase of the ZERO ULTRA by scanning a QR code inside the package.

About Infinix:

Inﬁnix Mobility is a rapidly emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of smart devices worldwide under the Inﬁnix brand, which was founded in 2013. Targeting today's youth with ﬁrst in class technology, Inﬁnix creates trendy, powerful and attainably priced smart devices that bring the latest technology on the market to users around the world at a time when they need it at a price that they want it.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

