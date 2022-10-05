ACCELECOM ACQUIRES GEORGIA PUBLIC WEB, A LEADING REGIONAL BROADBAND PROVIDER

Accelecom is Expanding its Broadband Fiber Reach to Better Serve Businesses Across the Southeastern Region

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelecom, a wholesale and business fiber provider based in Louisville Kentucky, completed its acquisition of Georgia Public Web, a leading regional broadband provider with more than 20 years of experience operating carrier-grade fiber optic networks in the Southeastern region. This addition will enable Accelecom to enhance state-of-the-art fiber-optic services to enterprise and carrier customers region-wide. "Our goal is to improve the quality of broadband fiber services available in urban areas, and bridge the digital divide in rural areas," says David Flessas, CEO of Accelecom.

Going forward, Georgia Public Web will become Accelecom Georgia. Accelecom Georgia will continue to provide middle-mile and broadband services to accelerate economic growth and provide long-term value for communities, businesses, and consumers alike. Stronger fiber networks create the pathway to more advanced online services, smarter utilities, education technology, and telehealth applications.

Existing Kentucky multi-location enterprise customers, healthcare providers, and ISP customers now have access to a larger state-of-the-art network footprint. Georgia customers will now have access to a greater regional network that extends from Kentucky through 6 contiguous states, increasing options for throughput and connectivity. Accelecom intends to invest extensively in its network to continue to expand both locally and through the region.

A state-of-the-art digital back office will continue to serve Accelecom customers with local sales and support teams. With continued commitment to continuous market expansions and an increased availability in service offerings, Accelecom will operate with the same trusted team to increase access to broadband fiber in Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, and surrounding states.

