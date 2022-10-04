Republic Services and Archaea Energy Announce Renewable Natural Gas Project at Middle Point Landfill

Development will help support climate action by upgrading landfill gas into a low-carbon fuel

PHOENIX, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, a leader in the environmental services industry, and Archaea Energy, the industry-leading renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the U.S., today announced plans for an RNG facility at Middle Point Landfill to be developed through the companies' Lightning Renewables, LLC joint venture. The project will convert the gas that naturally occurs as the waste in place at Middle Point Landfill decomposes into pipeline-quality RNG that can be used as a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels.

After hearing from Rutherford County officials about their ongoing interest in a local renewable energy project, the Republic-Archaea partnership will help make that idea a reality. "At Republic Services, we're putting sustainability in action through partnerships and projects like this one at Middle Point Landfill," said Jamey Amick, Area President of Republic Services. "Combined with significant investments we have made in the landfill gas system to control the potential for off-site odor, this project will further propel gas collection at the site. We know how important sustainability is to this community, and we are delighted to bring this innovative solution to Rutherford County and middle Tennessee."

"Republic has been before the County's public works committee several times since 2018. We told them the County wanted renewable energy, and they have delivered," County Commissioner Craig Harris said. "We are pleased they are investing in new technology at Middle Point Landfill as a sustainable solution for landfill gas. It shows Republic is making great strides to have a better relationship with the county moving forward."

"We are excited to move forward with our joint venture projects with Republic Services, including this project at Middle Point Landfill," said Nick Stork, Archaea's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We are aligned with Republic Services in their vision to make a meaningful sustainability impact in local communities and contribute to climate solutions on a broader scale."

The Middle Point Landfill gas-to-RNG project will create clean energy resources, further control for the potential for off-site odor and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while contributing directly to Republic Services' long-term sustainability goal to beneficially reuse 50% more biogas by 2030. RNG projects bring meaningful local and global environmental benefits with little to no negative impacts for the local community.

Using EPA estimates, the projected total annual environmental benefits from the project will be equivalent to the carbon sequestered by more than 800,000 acres of U.S. forests in one year.

The previously announced Lightning Renewables, LLC joint venture includes plans to develop 39 new RNG projects at landfills owned or operated by Republic Services across the country. The Middle Point project is part of the first phase of development for the joint venture. This RNG partnership builds on a growing slate of environmental commitments by Republic, including fleet electrification and investments in plastics circularity, to create a more sustainable world.

Republic Services is involved with 77 renewable energy projects at its landfills across the country, which generate electricity as well as RNG and help customers and communities meet their own sustainability goals. When used as a transportation fuel, RNG can reduce emissions by up to 70%. Today, RNG powers 21% of Republic's fleet.

For more information about Republic Services' sustainability platform and industry-leading climate goals, visit RepublicServices.com/sustainability.

Archaea operates 13 RNG facilities across the U.S. and has a robust RNG development backlog of approximately 90 projects, which it plans to develop and construct over the next several years. Archaea develops, designs, construct and operates RNG facilities utilizing an innovative, cost-efficient manufacturing approach to project development which is supported by a commercial strategy focused on long-term, fixed-price contracts. Archaea's renewable energy projects provide a sustainable, reliable, multi-decade decarbonization solution for communities both locally and globally

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

About Archaea

Archaea Energy Inc. is one of the largest RNG producers in the U.S., with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Archaea's innovative, technology-driven approach is backed by significant gas processing expertise, enabling Archaea to deliver RNG projects that are expected to have higher uptime and efficiency, faster project timelines, and lower development costs. Archaea partners with landfill and farm owners to help them transform potential sources of emissions into RNG, transforming their facilities into renewable energy centers. Archaea's differentiated commercial strategy is focused on long-term contracts that provide commercial partners a reliable, non-intermittent, sustainable decarbonizing solution to displace fossil fuels. Additional information is available at www.archaeaenergy.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking information about Republic Services and Archaea that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor for "forward-looking statements" provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "plan," "can," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include information about Republic Services' and Archaea's plans, strategies and prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Republic Services' management and Archaea's management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are the costs and the timing of commencement and completion of the RNG projects, the rate at which the joint venture can convert landfill gas into RNG, the impact of environmental, economic, financial and social conditions in the United States and Republic's ability to realize its sustainability commitments and goals and in their contemplated timeframes. More information on factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated is included from time to time in Republic Services' and Archaea's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Republic Services and Archaea undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

