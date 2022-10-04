Join Applied Research Associates at the 2022 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will showcase their innovative and proven technologies at the 2022 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition . This year's event focuses on "Building the Army of 2030" and will highlight the capabilities of the U.S. Army with panel discussions, exhibits, and various networking opportunities. At this year's conference, ARA will reinforce existing technologies, share their most recent developments, and provide exposure to future capabilities to meet the growing demand of multi-domain operations.

Email ausa@ara.com to schedule one-on-one meetings with ARA professionals in advance.

At AUSA 2022, ARA will be displaying:

Autonomy and robotics

Mission planning applications

Visualization tools/ augmented reality

Directed energy capabilities

Tactical edge node technologies

Visit booth 4340 to learn more about our diverse range of technical solutions and how ARA's technologies and capabilities are proven to make a difference, from competition through conflict.

ARA is 100 percent employee owned and our highly-skilled professionals, most of whom have advanced degrees in engineering and the physical sciences, bring the expertise to tackle the most challenging technical problems. ARA delivers innovative solutions due to a shared commitment to our core values of passion, freedom, service, and growth - delivering products with outstanding performance, quality, and modernization that exceed customer demands.

With the combined skills of advanced engineering capabilities and longstanding military experience, ARA's team develops leading-edge equipment and solutions that reinforce a thriving Army. Visit ARA's booth to see hands-on demonstrations, meet with technical experts, and further explore cutting edge capabilities. AUSA is a perfect opportunity to advance your engagement with ARA's new developments and team of experts, including our CEO, other representatives from our company leadership, and subject matter experts.

Come See Us

Booth 4340 Hall C

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 1,700 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

