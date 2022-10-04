InventHelp Presents Restroom Odor Eliminator (RSJ-108)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The odors in a bathroom can be very unpleasant," said the inventors from Riverside, Calif. "We thought of this idea to help eliminate those unpleasant odors in an efficient manner."

They created THE FANNY FAN to help fulfill the need for a small device that is installed on a toilet to eliminate unpleasant odors in any restroom. This product would be inexpensive to purchase and easy to operate. It will reduce the need for the ongoing purchases of air freshener products, potpourri or candles. Additionally, it would be useful to homeowners, renters, or business owners for all residential and commercial restrooms.

The original design was submitted to the ---- sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

