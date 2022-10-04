Hivestack's Chief Technology Officer Mina Naguib appointed as Chair of Prebid DOOH committee

Newly-launched DOOH Taskforce aims to simplify and drive transparency across programmatic supply chain

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hivestack, the largest independent, global programmatic digital-out-of-home (DOOH) advertising platform has today announced that the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Mina Naguib has been appointed as Chairman of Prebid's DOOH Taskforce.

The Prebid DOOH Taskforce's purpose is to enhance the Prebid framework with DOOH support and designing what the DOOH format looks like in the Prebid framework (compared to display, video-instream, video-outstream, etc.) websites, and work with other committees on new and improved documentation.

Naguib commented on the appointment: "I am thrilled to accept the Chair of this important task force. We believe that the Prebid DOOH Taskforce will help address an important and emerging complexity for DOOH publishers. With the exciting emergence of many DOOH SSPs, there is a need to assist DOOH publishers to simplify the supply chain with a fair, open and transparent means to mediate across programmatic sources. I'm looking forward to working with all committee members to establish and prioritize roadmap items, discuss development plans and oversee contributions to open source code that can freely be used by the entire DOOH ecosystem. Furthermore, we firmly believe that the Prebid organization is the best place to make this happen."

Prebid has historically been one of the most important organizations in driving growth across all media channels. Almost all header bidders in digital advertising today are based on Prebid's specification. Hivestack believes that history is about to repeat itself and is applicable to DOOH advertising. As a means to encourage adoption, the company is readying its own ad server to incorporate Prebid open source code that will be produced by the Prebid DOOH Taskforce. In addition, Hivestack will enable its supply-side platform to be called from all other ad servers in an open and transparent way.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.

About Prebid.org

Formed in September of 2017, Prebid.org is an independent organization designed to ensure and promote fair, transparent, and efficient header bidding across the industry. Funded by dues-paying members, it manages the open-source projects Prebid.js, Prebid Mobile, Prebid Server, Prebid Video, Prebid Native, and others. Prebid.org is open to all companies who are part of the programmatic ecosystem, from ad tech vendors to publishers and others. We believe that working together, we can drive standardized, transparent technology for advertising that will make it easier for buyers and sellers to transact at scale in a fully programmatic ecosystem.

