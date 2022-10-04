Corporate Board Chair, Director and Philanthropist, Brenda J. Lauderback to be Honored with The Executive Leadership Council 2022 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award

Lauderback will be recognized for her outstanding contributions to the Black community in business, philanthropy, and volunteerism during The ELC's 36th Annual Recognition Gala

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Leadership Council (ELC) announced today that it will honor Brenda J. Lauderback with the prestigious 2022 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award during its 2022 Annual ELC Recognition Gala on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Marriot Marquis in Washington, D.C., at 6:00 p.m. ET. The gala will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and will include performances by Babyface and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

The ELC is recognized as the preeminent global membership organization for Black current and former CEOs, senior executives, and board members of Fortune 1000 and equivalent companies, top-tier entrepreneurs, and global thought leaders. Its Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award was created in honor of The ELC's founding member and its first president and CEO and recognizes an individual who has made significant lifetime contributions toward supporting the achievement of Black individuals in business.

"Brenda's exceptional contributions to the Black community in business and in service is second to none. She possesses an undying commitment to her profession and an authentic joy for service that is rarely found in one person and she serves as an inspiration to our members, our scholars and the Black community as a whole," said ELC President & CEO Michael C. Hyter. "Her decades-long commitment to volunteerism is legendary. We are proud to honor her with the 2022 Alvaro L. Martins Heritage Award."

Earlier this year, Lauderback's volunteerism garnered her the President's Lifetime Achievement Award from the White House, the highest civil volunteerism award presented by the President of the United States to those who have volunteered more than 4,000 hours of service.

In addition to devoting her time to giving back to her community, Lauderback serves as board chair for the Denny's board of directors, is a member of the Sleep Number and Wolverine Worldwide corporate boards and serves as a member of Smart Set. Board of the Gibbes Museum. She is considered to be one of the National Association of Corporate Director's Top 100 Directors and is on the National Restaurant News' Power List of Most Influential People in Foodservice and one of Savoy Magazine's Most Influential Women in Corporate America. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her leadership in numerous publications, including Ebony, Jet, Essence, Black Enterprise and Forbes. In the community, she is a member of The Links, Incorporated, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, CHUMS and The Girlfriends, Incorporated.

The Annual Recognition Gala is The ELC's most important fundraising event, supporting its scholarships, educational outreach and philanthropic initiatives and recognizing its mission, purpose and impact in action. Johnson & Johnson is serving as the Lead Sponsor of the 2022 Gala.

This 2022 ELC Gala highlights and honors corporate and individual leaders and will award more than $1.5 million in scholarships to university students, the majority of whom matriculate at some of the nation's most well-regarded HBCUs and are largely represented by women. The ELC Scholarship Program is part of the organization's broader philanthropic strategy, which includes expanding emphasis on community and making larger investments in new philanthropic programmatic pillars that will ensure increased opportunities for young Black women and men to succeed as business executives.

In addition to honoring Lauderback, The Executive Leadership Council will present the 2022 Game Changer Award to Ambassador Andrew Young for commitment and courage in changing the narrative around social justice issues in America. The Game Changer Award was created to recognize individuals whose achievements transcend traditional roles for Blacks, women as well as other minorities and who represent a new, dynamic vision for how underrepresented leaders globally can impact their communities through political, economic, educational, and philanthropic empowerment and stewardship.

Marvin Ellison, Chair and CEO of Lowe's will accept The ELC's Achievement Award. This award is presented to Black corporate executives whose business career achievements highlight personal and professional excellence.

Target Chairman and CEO Brian Cornell will accept the 2022 Corporate Award on behalf of his organization. This award is given to a corporation that has made significant contributions to the advancement of Black corporate executives in areas including pipeline development, board diversity, supplier diversity and philanthropic efforts directed toward the Black community.

ABOUT THE ELC: The Executive Leadership Council opens channels of opportunity for the development of Black executives to positively impact business and our communities. An independent non-profit 501(c)(3) founded in 1986, The ELC is the pre-eminent membership organization committed to increasing the number of global Black executives in C-suites, on corporate boards and in global enterprises. Comprising more than 800 current and former Black CEOs, senior executives and board directors at Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies and entrepreneurs at top-tier firms, its members work to build an inclusive business leadership pipeline that empowers global Black leaders to make impactful contributions to the marketplace and the global communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.elcinfo.com. Engage during the event on social media: #ELCGALA on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

