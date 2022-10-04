BSM Partners Named the Best Place to Work in the Pet Industry by Pet Age

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSM Partners, the leading full-service pet care research and consulting firm, has been named the No. 1 employer in the pet industry by Pet Age magazine. BSM topped the publication's inaugural list of the Best Places to Work in the Pet Industry, which identified those companies that, according to their employees, have created an environment based on "trust, respect, purpose and community."

BSM Partners (PRNewswire)

BSM Partners is focused on making the pet industry better for the benefit of pets and pet parents. The firm's highly credentialed, multidisciplinary team includes Board-Certified Veterinary Nutritionists, Board-Certified Companion Animal Nutritionists, veterinarians, product innovation professionals, quality assurance and food safety experts, and business transformation specialists.

"We view our company as a family and this honor recognizes the work our family has undertaken to create a supportive, collegial workplace, while retaining our entrepreneurial roots and maintaining our company culture to help our clients grow and prosper," said Nate Thomas, CEO and Co-Founder of BSM Partners.

"Our team is made up of world-class experts whose talents, unique experiences, and engaging personalities are what makes BSM Partners the top place to work in our industry," said Seth Kaufman, Partner and Co-Founder of BSM Partners. "We are honored by this recognition and proud to recruit and retain the best people to help us serve the industry and improve the lives of pets and pet parents."

About BSM Partners

BSM Partners is the leading full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm. BSM Partners collaborates with hundreds of clients, ranging from the largest companies to individual entrepreneurs, to provide both technical and business solutions. To learn more, go to www.bsmpartners.net.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BSM Partners