SOSI AWARDED ADDITIONAL TASK ORDERS UNDER THE MISSION PARTNER ENVIRONMENT NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICES INDEFINITE DELIVERY, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT FOR INDOPACOM AND U.S. AIR FORCES IN EUROPE AND AFRICA

SOSI AWARDED ADDITIONAL TASK ORDERS UNDER THE MISSION PARTNER ENVIRONMENT NETWORK ENGINEERING SERVICES INDEFINITE DELIVERY, INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT FOR INDOPACOM AND U.S. AIR FORCES IN EUROPE AND AFRICA

RESTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi, a leader in delivering transformational technology solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), announced today it has been awarded two new task orders totaling $31.3 million by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and U.S. Air Force on its $385 million Mission Partner Environment Network Engineering Services (MPE-ES) contract.

SOSi Logo Challenge Accepted (PRNewswire)

We're proud to apply SOSi's expertise to transform U.S. coalition MPE information sharing networks around the globe.

Building on work it has been performing globally for the past 10 years, SOSi will deliver architecture and engineering services to enhance command and control capabilities and modernize mission critical coalition partner communications across the Pacific, Europe, and Africa in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) and U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).

The INDOPACOM task order expands ongoing efforts to modernize interagency and coalition information sharing networks and broaden DoD's Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) strategy in the Pacific. The USAFE-AFAFRICA task order enables Air Component Battle Network (ACBN) operations at Ramstein AB and Warrior Preparation Center (WPC) in support of interagency, strategic, allied, multinational, coalition, joint and combined Command and Control (C2) and intelligence coalition information-sharing. Both task orders include project management, enterprise systems architecture and integration, cybersecurity, network engineering, operations, and maintenance.

"MPE strengthens U.S. partnerships and alliances around the world, which give us a major strategic advantage over our adversaries," said Josh Zloba, SOSi Vice President for Technology and Engineering. "Our engineering and implementation of MPE capabilities across the Indo-Pacific, European and African theaters enhance security and improves data synchronization with essential sensors, battle networks, and information sharing systems that are critical as we transition to tomorrow's networked battlefields."

"We're proud to apply SOSi's decade of expertise as a lead developer of secure, interoperable, and adaptable network-enabled technology to continue transforming U.S. coalition MPE information sharing networks around the globe," said Julian Setian, SOSi President and CEO.

ABOUT SOSi

SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and services integrator. Founded in 1989, SOSi provides mission-critical cyber, software, intelligence, and logistics solutions to the U.S. national security community. We manage many of our nation's most vital programs around the globe. For more information, visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOS International LLC (SOSi)