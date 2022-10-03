InventHelp Inventor Develops Personal Care Device for Feminine Cleansing (DNV-305)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a warming device to provide maximum comfort and cleansing of female genitalia and without dryness," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the DOOSH WAMA. My design would serve as a viable alternative to conventional douching methods that require a cold douching solution."

The invention provides an improved personal care device for feminine cleansing. In doing so, it offers an effective way to warm douching solution. As a result, it enhances comfort, it helps to remove bacteria and it eliminates unpleasant odors. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DNV-305, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

